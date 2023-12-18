A young girl goes viral on TikTok for her stunning transformation into her idol, Tyla

With expert brushstrokes and undeniable talent, she recreates Tyla's signature look, earning praise from the internet and even a "beautiful" from the artist herself

The internet explodes with praise, and Tyla's heartwarming "beautiful" comment adds a touch of magic to this mini-me masterpiece

A mini makeup artist stunned the internet with an incredible Tyla transformation. Image: @makeupbyshab

Source: TikTok

Move over, contour queens! A pint-sized makeup prodigy has taken the internet by storm with her uncanny ability to transform into her musical idol, Tyla.

Girls flexes makeup skills

In a viral TikTok video, the little girl meticulously recreates one of Tyla's signature looks, leaving viewers speechless with the stunning result.

Armed with a mini makeup arsenal and a brush the young artist expertly blends and shimmers, her tiny fingers mimicking the strokes of a seasoned pro.

From the perfectly winged eyeliner to the flawless bronzed glow, each step is executed with a focus and precision that would put most adults to shame.

The final reveal is nothing short of jaw-dropping. The little girl's face, now framed by a sleek, high ponytail, resembles Tyla almost.

Netizens react to the video

This child undoubtedly has impressive beauty skills. Naturally, the internet erupted. But the most heartwarming reaction came from Tyla herself.

The popular musician took notice of the viral video and left a simple yet impactful comment: "beautiful." It's a testament to the little girl's talent that she managed to not only capture Tyla's look but also her spirit.

rora<<33 commented:

"You do look like Tyla ☺️."

Alexa<3 said:

"Tyla reposted❤️❤️!!"

br0Ken_Ka¡ responded:

"She looks like Tyla and selena so luch its adorable."

kaaycee replied:

"Help she does her make-up better than me."

Pisces ♓️ goddess

"I'm 21 and don't even know how to apply make up and here she is absolutely beautiful educating me ."

similoluwa said:

"She looks like little Tyla ❤️."

Tyla commented:

"Beautiful."

