A 14-year-old girl from KwaMashu, Durban, South Africa, has impressed netizens with her braiding skills

The girl, who braids under the name @sphe823 on TikTok, has been praised for her neatness and skill

Many netizens have encouraged people to book the girl to do their hair, and some have even offered to pay her for her services

A young girl impressed netizens online with her neat braiding skills. Image: @sphe823

A young teenage girl amazed netizens with her neat braiding skills.

14-year-old braids like a pro

A video shared on TikTok by @sphe823 shows a woman revealing the young girl as she braids another woman's hair with great skill and neatness into a straight-up style.

@sphe823 shared that the girl was 14 but could braid impressively like a skilled salon hairstylist.

She further encouraged people around KwaMashu in Durban to book the girl to do their hair.

According to Pocket Suite, hair braiding is an intricate art that requires careful work. Clients are willing to pay good money for an expert hair braider. With proper training, you'll be on your way to a rewarding career as a hair braider.

Mzansi impressed by teen's braiding skills

Many netizens showed the talented teen love as they complimented her fine hairwork. Others motivated the girl to be paid her worth and not be cheated of her talent and services.

Ndonette replied:

"Ningarobhike ngane bakith o450 baphume ngamasoso ."

Lisanda Mbangisa wrote:

"Phenduka phela girl ."

Zamah replied:

"Omg!! Waze walukana kahle ugirl."

Hennah91_misa✨ responded:

"Pure talent bakithi kwaze kwakuhle."

Nhlaks wrote:

"Oh wow, by the time she is 20, she'll be a pro ."

Mandlovu commented:

"Lapho angikwazi ngisho ukuluka amablocks."

