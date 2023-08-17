A hairdresser filmed a bit of the work she does every day, and it looked like she worked hard for a client

The lady showed others the types of challenges she faced when one customer arrived with damaged strands

In one video, the hairstylist did braid on someone who had a patchy scalp, but her work disguised any faults

A hairdresser showing people how she helped out a client went viral. The professional needed to do braids on someone who had a damaged hairline.

A TikTok video shows a braider who got a customer with a receding hairline. Image: @deeglams4.swilaveko

Source: TikTok

The video of the woman's work received more than 17 000 likes. There were comments from people who were amazed by what she managed to achieve with the hair.

Hair braider works with challenging hair

@deeglams4.swilaveko posted that she got a client who had a missing hairline. In the video, she showed people how she had to put high ponytail braids together on the client. Watch the video of the result:

South Africans impressed by hairdresser's talent

Many people were impressed by the woman. Netizens could not stop raving in the comment section.

Khutšo Khummy said:

"You did so well. You made her feel beautiful."

Lee_omuhle wrote:

"You performed a miracle here."

Zenkosi Khuzwayo wondered:

"Magic?"

Boity applauded:

"You fought a good fight."

Phumi Magade added:

"And that’s why I bring my braider atleast four nyana ye savanna because hai niyazibona."

Online users love seeing salon content

TikTok users are often amused when they see salon visits that end up going wrong. One woman paid a thousand rand for a supposedly luxurious service at a nail salon.

"Chiskop once": Balding gogo gets braids in tight updo, SA feels the pain

Briefly News previously reported that an elderly woman in a TikTok went viral for getting her hair done. The lady needed a high ponytail, but she had hair loss.

Online users could not believe their eyes as they watched the hair braider work some magic to create the desired hairstyle. Other people thought the hairstyle looked too tight on the client's scalp.

A hairstylist, @bukkybeautyworld, showed how she helped a lady achieve her hairstyle. People thought a lot of tension was involved when the braider created the braided high-up do look.

Source: Briefly News