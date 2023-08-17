TikTok Video of Hairdresser Doing Braids Despite Damaged Hairline Leaves Mzansi Impressed by Skills: "Magic?"
- A hairdresser filmed a bit of the work she does every day, and it looked like she worked hard for a client
- The lady showed others the types of challenges she faced when one customer arrived with damaged strands
- In one video, the hairstylist did braid on someone who had a patchy scalp, but her work disguised any faults
A hairdresser showing people how she helped out a client went viral. The professional needed to do braids on someone who had a damaged hairline.
The video of the woman's work received more than 17 000 likes. There were comments from people who were amazed by what she managed to achieve with the hair.
Woman with psoriasis does big chop in TikTok video with 7.8M views, Mzansi rallies behind her: "Short hair is beautiful on you"
Hair braider works with challenging hair
@deeglams4.swilaveko posted that she got a client who had a missing hairline. In the video, she showed people how she had to put high ponytail braids together on the client. Watch the video of the result:
South Africans impressed by hairdresser's talent
Many people were impressed by the woman. Netizens could not stop raving in the comment section.
Khutšo Khummy said:
"You did so well. You made her feel beautiful."
Lee_omuhle wrote:
"You performed a miracle here."
Zenkosi Khuzwayo wondered:
"Magic?"
Boity applauded:
"You fought a good fight."
Phumi Magade added:
"And that’s why I bring my braider atleast four nyana ye savanna because hai niyazibona."
Online users love seeing salon content
