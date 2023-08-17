A woman is suffering from a hair health condition and made a choice that will help to ease its effects

One stunning lady made a candid video about psoriasis and how she was dealing with the scalp flare up

Many online users were invested in the viral video where she decided to cut off most of her hair

A creatorn documented her big chop in a TikTok video. The TikTokker showed people the effects of scalp disease.

A TikTok video shows a psoriasis sufferer chopping off her hair. Image: @glambynoxie

Source: TikTok

This video of the woman's brave decision received more than 200 000 likes. Other people commented on the video with words of encouragement.

Woman shaves hair because of disease

@glambynoxie bravely posted a video of herself cutting her hair. The lady has a bad case of psoriasis (chronic excessive growth of skin cells )and needed a cut to make applying scalp oils easier. Watch the video below:

Psoriasis sufferers relate to TikTok video

The viral video received thousands of comments. Many people complimented the lady on how amazing the short haircut look on her. Others who have psoriasis opened up in the comment section.

Siphosihle Vilakazi wrote:

"I also had to cut my hair because of psoriasis, but now I'm on methotrexate and the flare ups aren't so bad."

Tholly Ndoni Tenza opened up:

"I also did the same...it's so painful nje this thing. I cut my hair three months ago psoriasis is such pain."

Sco Creations said:

"The short hair is beautiful on you!"

Tadi could relate to the video:

"I also have psoriasis ag the worst....can't grow my hair because it just ya neh."

user4562581913207 added:

"My son has psoriasis, also this thing lowers self-esteem."

Source: Briefly News