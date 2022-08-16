A helpful old man was honoured by his co-worker in an appreciation post on popular South African Facebook page, #ImStaying

Online users were surprised that the honest man helped out a distraught stranger who had lost a large amount of money

Madida's truthful and ethical manner gained him popularity on the net, and people are keen to see him rewarded for finding the lost R2 000

A South African man was blown away by his co-worker's good nature and showed him off to the world in an appreciation post on Facebook.

Madida's honesty was appreciated by his co-workers and by Facebook users after he helped a desperate customer find their lost R2 000. Image: Grant Payne/Facebook

Grant Payne shared the inspirational story of Madida, who had assisted one of their customers at their store.

He explained that a distraught client had lost her money, and Madida involuntarily helped the customer and found their lost R2 000.

Grant's Facebook post in #ImStaying read:

"He picked it up and handed it in, and we were fortunate enough to give it back to the customer. What a human being, thank you Madala (old man). We appreciate you," he added.

Followers on the #Imstaying community group on Facebook were surprised by Madida's ethical manner and appreciated him for not thinking twice to rob the customer as the money was not too far off from his own salary as a cleaner at the store. The social media users commented that they wanted to see Madida rewarded for his helpfulness and good ethics.

Mzansi Applauded Madida's helpfulness in assisting a customer in need of finding her lost money. Image: Grant Payne/Facebook

Lyn Davis Langfield commented:

"Wonderful. Madala (old man) deserves a good reward for his honesty!!"

Doreen Mojanaga said:

"With more people like Madida, the world would be a better place. God bless you abundantly."

Kate van Rooyen responded:

"Yes, good deeds are always honoured. What goes around comes around."

Gregg Clarke replied:

"One good deed deserves another. I pledge R200 to Madida for his honesty and challenge others to do similarly, even if not the same amount."

Janet Leibowitz commented:

"I'm so happy to read that there are still honest people left in South Africa. Well done to this amazing man."

