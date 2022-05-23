A waitress received a blessing on her birthday as a kind man gave her a tip that was more than double his bill

Pherushkca Koper shared a picture of the bill and whopping tip, showing how the man had preached kindness

The people of Mzansi wished the woman a happy birthday and spread the love and kindness far and wide

A waitress received an extremely generous tip on a small bill and was filled with joy. The man did not know it was her birthday, he just wanted to spread kindness, and ended up making her day.

Random acts of kindness hold a power that you do not understand until you experience it. The young waitress was lucky enough to serve a man on her birthday who believed in strongly in the power of kindness.

Facebook user Pherushkca Koper is the lucky woman who got the awesome tip. Taking to the #ImSating page she shared a snap of the slip showing her R380 tip on a R121.50 bill. The man wrote “pay it forward” on the slip, reminding her know to be kind to others just because.

“Thanks to the guy I helped #imstaying#and what a great birthday surprise.”

Mzansi people with the woman a happy birthday with hearts full of joy

Seeing this post left many beaming as they thanked the Lord for kind people. They wished the waitress a happy birthday and thanked the kind stranger for being so generous.

Take a look at some of the sweet comments:

Olga Masonti said:

“Happy Birthday n congratulations to you… Have a blessed day further.”

Kadimo Thebe-Mhlaba said:

“This is beautiful ❤ ♥ always a good service there ❤”

Andre Du Toit said:

“That’s amazing. Well done!!!”

Vee MamatsikileMusa said:

“That's awesome! Happy birthday ”

