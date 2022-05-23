A kind-hearted person helped a person on a taxi who had no money to pay her fare and needed to travel

The people of Mzansi’s hearts were filled with joy and hope after reading a story whereby a person paid a stranger’s taxi fare after overhearing her story. Random acts of kindness like this one are what keep people going in times of great need.

It is one thing to help someone you know, but helping a total stranger is something truly beautiful. The person did not know her whole story, only that she needed help, so that is what he did.

The kind person took to the uplifting Facebook page #ImStaying to share their story. Not looking for any validation, only to spread the world of giving, our person shared how they helped a stranger who was in a tough situation.

“Today I had my #imStaying moment I was on my way to work when I was in the taxi I overheard the two women talking about how did the other one had forgotten the taxi fare at home now it's time to pay and they cannot pay because they don't have money. I had some extra money I paid for them and they were so happy about it.

“It feels so good to be able to help someone in need. For that #ImStaying.”

The people of SA are overcome with emotion

Seeing the post warmed people's hearts and reminded people that there are good people in this world and that kindness should be given freely. The comment section was quickly filled with awesome messages thanking the person for sharing his impactful story.

Take a look at some of the love:

Dipuo Chuene said:

“Thank you my dear for helping the sisters. Forgetting a purse at home happens and some taxi drivers don’t understand that.”

Tersia Lewis said:

“Thank you and may God continue to bless you.”

Carol Hodgkinson said:

“Bless you for your kindness!”

Sigwa Muvhuso Sigwa said:

“There you go, it gladdens the heart ♥”

