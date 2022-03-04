A woman spotted a young mother in the process of starting her day crossing a busy road with a small child in tow while balancing huge boxes on her head

Moved by the scene, she returned and gave the woman some money, but left with a heavy heart when she reflected on the lady’s plight

South Africans commended her on the generous act and advised the Good Samaritan on how she could be of further help to the young mom

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Our current economy is creating opportunities for people with industrious minds. A woman named Shireen went off to drop her child at school when she was confronted with one such person.

Moved by seeing a young lady about to cross a busy intersection with a huge load on her head while securing her young daughter, Shireen was compelled to lend a helping hand.

Shireen helped Sakhile and her daughter and promised to return, an act that caused a discussion among South Africans. Images: Shireen Ebrahim/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Shireen recounted on Facebook how she returned to the lady, whom she learned was Sakhile. She found her unloading items for sale from the large boxes that were on her head. After a chat with both her and her kid, Shireen gave Sakhile some money in a bid to assist and secretly vowed to return.

Shireen's account of how a young mother touched her to the point of helping extend a helping hand. Image: #ImStaying/Facebook

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Shireen admitted to not having helped Sakhile enough as she was still troubled by her situation even after donating. She vowed to ponder on other ways she can help Sakhile and asked South Africans to weigh in on the situation.

Offering words of encouragement, Bernita Peacock said:

“I completely understand how you feel, I felt overwhelmed by the poverty in South Africa, but what I can say, this woman has a humility to her that I envy and we could all learn from her. She probably appreciates life more than most of us, we really need to look at people just like her and realise we have so much to learn… and putting your hand in your pocket or helping others just like her is really the least we can do! Good on you for helping her!”

Appreciative of the account that Shireen shared, Judy Van Rooyen Havemann said:

“Thanks for this lovely story. Yes, I think most people are giving, caring and praying....but there will ALWAYS be people who have less than ourselves. Therefore Jesus said :"Follow me and do as I do.. for the poor will always be with you." Compassion and love is what all of us need daily!”

Shirley Thoresson applauded Shireen:

"Shireen, the law of the Universe is..... what you give out comes back to you tenfold...whether it be love, compassion or needed items Our late mom always said that you cannot expect to receive with a closed, tight fist. Bless you my Angel."

BI Phakathi stuns Mzansi with generosity in viral homeless video

In another feel-good story of kindness, Briefly News reported that entrepreneur and motivational speaker BI Phakathi took to Facebook with a video in which he bought groceries for homeless people and Mzansi was blown away by his act of service.

In the four-minute, 15-second video, Phakathi was seen approaching homeless people and asking them what they needed. The homeless were astounded and initially confused as they had never been shown such generosity before.

Phakathi captioned the viral video which received 10k views and over 1 300 comments on social media.

Source: Briefly News