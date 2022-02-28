DJ Lamiez Holworthy has made it clear that she will not sit back and watch one of her fans get bullied by a person twice their age online

A young girl took to her social media to share a photo of her freshly done protective hairstyle, only to be judged by a troll

Lamiez was joined by other musicians in the comment section as she clapped back at the cyberbully who came for the girl

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Lamiez Holworthy will have no bullying of her fans, especially the younger ones. The radio personality stood up for a young girl who was simply showing off her hairstyle when she was met with some unnecessary criticism.

Lamiez Holworthy is putting an end to cyberbullying. Image: @lamiez.holworthy

Source: Instagram

Lamiez Holworthy went to the rescue of a little girl in need. The media personality made an effort to call out a cyberbully - big-time.

ZAlebs reported that a young girl took to social media to share a photo of her new protective hairstyle that she was feeling quite proud of. An older woman rained on her parade by dismissing the look for supposedly being untidy.

Holworthy then took to the Instagram comments to shut the hater down. Many followed in her steps, including Deeper hitmaker Holly Rey.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

@royal_immaculate said:

"Looks untidy."

To which Lamiez and the others responded:

"You do realise that you are commenting on a child’s page right? An innocent child at that. Secondly, we can’t be teaching grown folks about cyberbullying when even subtle jabs and little unnecessary comments like these can cause harm. You need to stop trying to inflict your idea of “beauty” on others. It just isn’t fair, nor is it cute!!!"

Holly Rey said:

"Not you projecting your westernised, warped standards of beauty onto a child. People like you are literally what is wrong with not just the internet but the world. I hope you feel satisfied with the fact that you are a bully, and even worse, you bully children. Imagine and entire grown ass human being coming for an eight-year-old. Pathetic!!!"

Lamiez Holworthy honoured by South African Heroine Awards

Briefly News reported that Lamiez Holworthy has been recognised as a South African heroine for her commendable work housing orphaned children through her foundation. The DJ's heart is warmed by the award, encouraging her to continue doing what she does for less fortunate children.

Lamiez Holworthy has been heading a community project to build an orphanage in Tshwane for the past few years. The kind-hearted DJ has had the help of many South Africans to help house about 30 children in need.

Holworthy's work has not gone unrecognised as she was awarded a South African Heroine Award for being a symbol of hope for many individuals.

Source: Briefly News