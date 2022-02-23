Actress Connie Ferguson took to her social media to share a powerful message that resonated with her fans

In her post on Twitter, the star encouraged Mzansi to observe kindness and compassion towards other people

Her tweet stemmed from the earlier reports that well-known rapper Riky Rick had allegedly committed suicide

South Africans were moved by the message and relayed their own thoughts around the effects of cyberbullying

Actress and television producer Connie Ferguson radiates with confidence, oozes status and boasts a humility many of her fans, who have accompanied her on a decades-long on-screen journey, aspire to call their own.

The influential figure is making the most of running the race without her late husband of 20 years, Shona Ferguson. While the wounds may yet take a long time to heal, her guiding light shines ever so brightly.

Connie took the time to deliver a heartening message to Mzansi after heading online and composing a short tweet on Wednesday. Her moving message comes on the backdrop of the news that popular rapper Riky Rick reportedly took his own life.

She wrote:

"Don't be fooled by people who look like they have it all together. People are going through the most! BE KIND AND COMPASSIONATE!"

The star's emphasis on the latter part of her tweet is thought to have been triggered by reports doing the rounds that Riky Rick was the target of cyberbullying attacks at the time of his death.

Her post attracted more than 43 000 likes as Mzansi reacted resoundingly to it. Locals flooded her mentions to share their two cents' worth on the reality of suicide.

Message is well received

Briefly News takes a look at some of the loudest reactions to the post below.

@LucasSehume wrote:

"I don't understand why someone with beautiful houses and cars can commit suicide?"

@SibongiseniMbo8 said:

"So true, mamzo. I just lost my husband on Sunday and to know that there are mean people out there is so sad. As if others don't have enough on their plate. The bullying has to stop."

@Swaenoxhaka added:

"Yebo. People must also stop this narrow thinking; that people kill themselves because of social media trolls. Real issues are hidden in families, homes, friends. So please! Ibani kind before niLoge in kuma social media."

Hlomla Dandala bemoans Patrick Shai's passing

Elsewhere, Briefly News previously reported that veteran actor Hlomla Dandala cut an inconsolable figure following the untimely passing of fellow-Thespian Patrick Shai, who died as a result of suicide at his home in Dobsonville on Saturday, 22 January.

Since then, calls have reignited from within the entertainment industry and beyond around mental illness, and the role social media plays in exacerbating the social ill.

Hlomla emerged as a huge proponent against 'online bullying', noting that rapper Cassper Nyovest should assume some of the blame for the backlash Shai received, particularly from the artist's fanbase, in the lead up to his death.

