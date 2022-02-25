DBN Gogo reflected on the event she curated in Braamfontein in front of a crowd still reeling from Riky Rick's death

The DJ jumped on board to select the artists included in Ballantine's and Boiler Room's new global music event series

Mzansi social media users took to the comments section to lament Riky's passing and to share their memories of the late artist

DBN Gogo described putting on an emotion-filled live event in Braamfontein and seeing the trauma in the faces of the crowd on Thursday night as the sting of rapper Riky Rick's death is still felt by fans.

The producer, who recently lifted the lid on her romance with another rapper, Focalistic, graced the trendy suburb to curate the third instalment of Boiler Room and Ballantine's Scotch Whisky's True Music Studios, taking place from 22 February to 3 March.

DBN Gogo is lamenting Riky Rick's unexpected passing. Image: @mini_photography

The Amapiano mainstay jumped on board to select the artists and performances featured in the new global event series. The nine-day experience will include live acts from SA's leading vocalists in the space she's credited with defining.

As one pioneering headline performer after the other delivered the goods in front of a big audience, the Dakiwe hitmaker was struck by the palpable sadness that filled the venue.

Heading to Twitter, she wrote:

"In the heart of Braam. A Riky song comes on. Around the room, it's just faces of traumatised boys. What a loss. My goodness."

Briefly News recently reported that Riky Rick reportedly took his own life at his home in the north of Joburg on Wednesday morning over rumoured cyberbullying attacks. Since then, influencers, celebrities, and the wider Mzansi public has denounced online bullying while reflecting on the late rapper's legacy.

DBN Gogo's post attracted a mountain of responses from the many unsettled by "Boss Zonke's" untimely passing. The tweet gathered more than 8 000 likes as fans on both sides continued to express their shock and sadness.

SA torn by events

Briefly News takes a look at some of the reactions to the post below.

@iamsoloh_s wrote:

"Yooh this is seriously bad. This pain is too much."

@mamagonaledi said:

"His spirit and presence were felt at that time! What you did out there tonight was a moment I’ll never forget. I’m glad I got to experience greatness at its best man."

@karimthedancer added:

"I felt that yoh. This one hits even more deep."

