Minnie Dlamini had a sombre response to the news that rapper Riky Rick had reportedly taken his own life

The personality received a flood of responses from concerned followers after taking to Twitter to express her dismay

Minnie's assertion that the news could have been about her death was enough to set off the alarm bells

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Media personality Minnie Dlamini recently sent shockwaves rippling across Mzansi when she announced that she and her husband of more than four years, Quinton Jones, had filed for divorce.

The actress and model served up more of the same when she tweeted about her dismay following the death of rapper Riky Rick. The rumours of the entertainer's alleged suicide at his home in the north of Joburg first surfaced on social media on Wednesday morning.

Minnie Dlamini shocked her followers with her assertions after Riky Rick's reported suicide. Image: @MinnieDlamini

Source: Twitter

The speculation was fueled by a cryptic Twitter post the rapper had composed shortly before allegedly taking his own life. At the time, nothing untoward had been suspected until the first report from Sunday World broke the news.

Since then, celebrity friends and fans have come together online to bemoan Riky Rick's death, while others denounced cyberbullying, as this is thought to have led to his reported suicide. Minnie, in a later tweet, surprised her followers when shared the extent of her devastation.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

She wrote:

"I won't tell a word of a lie: I am broken!!! Today’s news could've easily been me."

There was an immediate and undeniable air of concern in the responses to the post, which had attracted 20 000 likes, 3 000 retweets and 1 500 comments at the time of publishing this story.

Twitter users had varying reactions, with some bashing Minnie for supposedly "making this about her". Other tweeps cast their attention to the reality of depression, while others, still, consoled the personality over her impending divorce.

Mzansi adds its voice

Briefly News takes a deep dive into the comments below.

@thabisomoyo__ wrote:

"I, personally, admit that I laughed at the jokes that were made regarding your divorce and forgot that you are human, and had the tables turned, I wouldn't have liked it. Ube'right, I pray your better days will come soon for you and for everyone else who is broken."

@mandyy7489268 said:

"Minenhle, it's best to just be off Twitter nje as a whole. This place is vile (and by this place, I mean the people here). Everything is a big massive joke, people are just animals lana, until someone dies, and nakhona next week we back to square one."

@Tdoes_ added:

"Yazi strange enough when I heard I thought of you. All the cyberbullying you've been going through."

Connie Ferguson shares touching message

Actress and television producer Connie Ferguson radiates with confidence, oozes status and boasts a humility many of her fans, who have accompanied her on a decades-long on-screen journey, aspire to call their own.

The influential figure is making the most of running the race without her late husband of 20 years, Shona Ferguson. While the wounds may yet take a long time to heal, her guiding light shines ever so brightly.

Briefly News recently reported that Connie took the time to deliver a heartening message to Mzansi after heading online and composing a short tweet on Wednesday. Her moving message comes on the backdrop of the news that popular rapper Riky Rick reportedly took his own life.

She wrote:

"Don't be fooled by people who look like they have it all together. People are going through the most! BE KIND AND COMPASSIONATE!"

Source: Briefly News