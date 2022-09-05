A woman on Twitter shared a youthful picture of herself online and said that she was celebrating her birthday.

Social media users were taken aback by her announcement and could not believe that she was celebrating turning 40

Netizens joked in the comment section and also pointed out reasons picked up from the pictures as to why Thobile could not be the age she claimed to be

@MimiThobile has a lot to answer for after she shared a cute picture of herself in sneakers and a tracksuit and told tweeps that she was celebrating her 40th birthday.

A lady on Twitter shared her age on her birthday, but tweeps found it hard to believe that she was 40 years old. Image: @MimiThobile/Twitter/Getty Images

Source: Twitter

After looking at the picture with a close lens, social media users called Thobile out and said that she looked like she had to be between the age of 16 and not a day older than 24 years old.

Trying to prove her case, Thobile replied that she started school in 1988 and that people who did not believe her can do the maths.

But, still, tweeps were not convinced by the woman's story and said that she had to be capping in an aim to gain some clout. One of the commenters said that Thobile's pose in the picture was a total giveaway that she was still a youngster.

Another social user even pointed out that Thobile's hands showed no signs of ageing and that she had no veins or wrinkles for a 40-year-old. Thobile laughed and said, maybe they will appear next year.

Take a look at other reactions from Twitter:

@kolopoki1 said:

"You don't look like you went to primary during apartheid. Ole born free (You are a born free)."

@LeratoNigus said wrote:

"I know black don't crack, mara why u gotta lie nana. You are cute though, and stay that way."

Stunning 40-Year-Old from Nigeria celebrates birthday online, social media users wowed by breathtaking beauty

In a similar story, Briefly News reported on another woman celebrating her 40-year-old birthday. This time, netizens could believe this gorgeous woman's bdae age.

Some women age like fine wine and become wiser and more beautiful as the years float on. It's inspiring.

A beautiful woman from Lagos in Nigeria had social media users stunned after posting a cute snap of herself in celebration of her 40th birthday.

Nkem Offonabo flaunted her beauty in a post on LinkedIn, with the cute snap captioned:

“It's my 40th birthday anniversary today.”

