Women in their forties are really starting to embrace their ages and the beauty and wisdom that comes with it

A gorgeous woman has taken to the socials to celebrate her 40th birthday, posting an incredibly stunning snap online

Netizens were super shocked at the lady’s age and complimented her in the comment section of her LinkedIn post

Some women truly age like fine wine and get wiser and more beautiful as the years float on by. It's inspiring.

Nkem Offonabo had social media surprised by her age. Image: Nkem Offonabo/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

A beautiful woman from Lagos in Nigeria had social media users stunned after posting a cute snap of herself in celebration of her 40th birthday.

The stunner is also a true go-getter in the corporate sphere and works as a wellness coach, consultant, trainer, and therapist at a company called The Work-Life Organisation.

Nkem Offonabo flaunted her beauty in a post on LinkedIn, with the cute snap captioned:

“It's my 40th birthday anniversary today.”

LinkedIn users were very impressed with the lady’s flawless beauty, with many commenting that she looks much younger than she is.

Uchechi Olamoyegun said:

“Nkem Offonabo, fabulous at forty is not a cliché here, but the reality!”

Obi Onuoha added:

“Looking so young.”

Davidson Lucas wrote:

“An additional year is a gift. Ageing less is a blessing. You sure possess both, Nkem Offonabo. Welcome to the 40s club. May the year usher you into greater spheres of relevance. Cheers.”

Olajide Ayodele reacted:

“Looking 16. Happy birthday.”

