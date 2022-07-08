In South Africa, we have so many stunning female celebrities who are timeless beauties, despite being over 40

These gorgeous women keep getting prettier with age and you’d actually be super shocked to find out how old they really are

Stars like Thembi Seete and KB Motsilanyane have been in the entertainment biz for decades but don’t look a day over 20

Mzansi has so many gorgeous celebrities who look incredibly young for their ages, and you’d be hella surprised to find out how old they really are.

Thembi Seete and KB Motsilanyane are breathtaking beauties in South Africa who are over 40.Image: mamosadikb/Instagram and thembiseete_/Instagram.

Briefly News has compiled a list of 5 female celebrities who are over 40 but look so much younger. These stunners are goals!

1. Katlego Danke

This actress and DJ has been gracing our television screens since the early 2000s and is virtually a household name for her roles on Isidingo, Backstage, Generations, and Gomora, to name a few. Katlego, who is also an award-winning media personality, is incredibly breathtaking despite being 43 years old already.

2. KB Motsilanyane

The award-winning actress, singer, and songwriter is well-known as 7de Laan’s villainous Lesedi Moloi and has been in the entertainment industry since 2001, with her first big role on eTV’s Backstage. With her glowing, wrinkle-free skin, it’s hard to believe that KB is actually 43 years old.

3. Kabonina Qubeka

The 41-year-old mom-of-one is best known for her roles on Muvhango and Isidingo, with Kabonina a former presenter on eTV's Step Up or Step Out. The stunner is an all-round entertainer as an actress, dancer, and choreographer. Maybe it’s the jiving that keeps her looking like a 20-year-old hun?

4. Nyalleng Thibedi

The actress is best known for her role as Zekhethelo on Uzalo. The mom-of-one is 41 years old, but Nyalleng’s skin and figure make her look much younger. According to True Love Magazine, this stunner works in the beauty industry and definitely knows how to take care of herself.

5. Thembi Seete

This South African singer, actress, and rapper is the epitome of youthful beauty. The Gomora star is a mom-of-one and keeps surprising folks with her age. It’s so hard to fathom that Thembi is actually a 45-year-old babe. The stunner is just goals in every way.

