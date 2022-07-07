A doting mother has Mzansi inspired by getting her degree in applied psychology from Unisa, despite facing various obstacles

Mponegele Jane Thole, who lives in Gauteng, bagged her qualification without having any funding and staying up late at night grinding hard while being a mom to her kids

Social media users commented on a post shared by the brilliant woman’s friend and expressed how moved they were by the brilliant lady’s diligence

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

An inspirational mother from Limpopo currently residing in Centurion has set social media ablaze with her inspiring story of hope.

Inspirational graduate Mponegele Jane Thole obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Applied Psychology from Unisa. Image: Adéle Harmse/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

The brilliant woman bagged an entire Bachelor of Arts in Applied Psychology degree from the University of South Africa (Unisa), overcoming challenges and obtaining no bursaries or funding opportunities along the way.

In a post on LinkedIn, Adéle Harmse, who referred to graduate Mponegele Jane Thole, as her helper and friend, share the phenomenal woman’s amazing story:

“Tonight is a big night for my right-hand, sister, friend and helper Jane is graduating! What a phenomenal example she has been through her graduation journey. Mother-of-four, no bursary, burning the midnight oil completing assignments, and studying for exams.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

“I could not be prouder! Well done, Jane. Your work ethic and determination will bring you very far. That person who will give you a job opportunity is out there. You deserve this!”

Social media users showed their support for the phenomenal momma and her incredibly supportive friend.

Helen Tovhowani Tshikovhi said:

“Wow, Jane. You are awesome. Congratulations. May the good Lord bless you with all your wishes. Determination pays a bill. To the supporter, she made it because you support her vision. We thank God for you.”

Tshegofatso Kekana added:

“Wow, congratulations Jane.”

Wadzanai Zinyama wrote:

“Congratulations, Jane and Adele. You both are perfect examples of phenomenal women.”

Mzansi inspired by gogo who obtained degree with 25 distinctions at 82: Dreams delayed aren’t dreams denied

In a related story by Briefly News, an online post about an 82-year-old grandmother who recently graduated with her degree has set social media on fire.

The post was shared on LinkedIn by Thomas Mawela, who revealed that Sophy Baphelile Ntuli achieved a whopping 25 distinctions. The woman’s tenacity and accomplishments inspired many netizens who poured in congratulations in recognition of the milestone.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News