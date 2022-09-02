Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng, the University of Cape Town vice-chancellor, has trended a few times on social media for making a few controversial remarks since her appointment. One comment sparked so much outrage that the UCT VC ended up apologising.

UCT vice-chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng has made a name for herself on social media with her controversial remarks. Images: @FabAcademic

Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng's appointment as the first black female Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Town made her a force to be reckoned with.

While many people find Phakeng inspiring, the UCT VC has said some controversial things on social media that have left a bad taste in many people's mouths. Briefly News takes a look at some of Phakeng's controversial remarks that had her trending on Twitter.

1. UCT VC gets called out for bullying a young black entrepreneur

In mid-August 2022, Phakeng responded to a young woman's social media post who was trying to get the word out about her nail business in Meadowlands, Soweto.

In a now-deleted tweet, Phakeng slammed the young lady's business and said she would rather spend her money on more useful things like donating to the Adopt-a-Learner foundation. She added that she would make a monthly deposit of R200, which was the same amount the young lady said a set of nails costs, according to IOL.

Phakeng received a lot of backlash from fellow South Africans for overshadowing the woman's hustle, and she explained that she is not against supporting small businesses but refuses to spend her money on businesses that sell artificial nails, alcohol and other things.

Speaking to Briefly News, the young lady named Lebo stated that she would not let Phakeng's comments hinder her from achieving success with her business. She also appreciated the support she received from social media users who called out the UCT VC.

"I do understand and appreciate that everyone has a right to their own opinion and preferences, and as such, the VC's comment did not have a bearing on what I intend to do with my business, as this business is a passion of mine and nothing will deter me in ensuring that my dreams are realised," she said.

She added that she hopes to open up a nail salon in the near future.

2. Professor Phakeng forced to apologise to a rape victim

In May 2022, the UCT VC responded to a Twitter post by a student who said she was not helped by the university when she was raped by a professor.

Phakeng responded to the student's allegation by saying the student refused the help the university had tried to offer her and accused her of driving an agenda, according to News24. Phakeng's tweet has since been deleted, however, fellow South Africans were quick to take screenshots.

"This student has refused help from the university. She must say what her real agenda is," she wrote.

UCT SRC secretary-general Cathy Mthenjane stated that the VC's comments had left many people disgruntled and called on the VC to retract her statements. Mthenjane explained that victim-blaming and intimidation are one of the main reasons gender-based violence continues to be a problem on campus.

In a separate tweet, Phakeng stated that the student's matter had been ongoing for three years now.

Phakeng issued a statement a few days later and apologised for her tweet. The VC explained that she took time to reflect on her comments and understood the outrage they sparked.

She also acknowledged that her comments were insensitive and assured parents that she would continue to ensure students are protected.

3. Professor Phakeng visits MacG's Podcast and Chill studio

In July 2022, Phakeng sparked outrage after she paid a visit to MacG and Sol Phenduka's Podcast and Chill studio. The VC posted a video of herself in front of a mic on her Twitter account.

In her tweet, she said she was a fan of the show and applauded MacG and Sol for making bold moves and being passionate about their craft. Phakeng also weighed in on the persistent calls to cancel the popular podcast hosts and said toxic cancel culture needs to be addressed, according to TimesLIVE.

Many social media users have tried to get the podcast cancelled because the hosts have allegedly shared homophobic and sexist rhetoric on their platform.

“We need to address this toxic cancel culture — it is utterly destructive and shatters the aspirations of many young people. You can't tell me you can cancel another person in good faith; it takes utter depravity to demand the fall of a young person trying to make it out there.”

4. UCT VC bashes people who spend money on nails and not school fees

Professor Phakeng has had a long-standing beef with artificial nails. In December 2021, the UCT VC took to social media to remind parents not to spend all their money on the December festivities and remember that they need to pay their children's school fees.

She added that they need to forget the "long nails" and think about their responsibility to pay university fees. When asked by a tweep why she bashed long nails, Phakeng explained she cannot afford long nails, but a large number of people who come to her for financial assistance have long nails.

"People spend the most in December & in January they are broke. So please make sure you pay your children’s outstanding school fees so that you are not faced with debt in January 2022. Forget the long nails, using your money for school/varsity fees is more important," she wrote.

Some people felt that Phakeng was specifically targeting people women with her tweet because she mentioned long nails, while others thought she gave sound advice.

UCT Vice-Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng opens up about importance of supporting South African entrepreneurs

Briefly News previously reported that the vice-chancellor of the University of Cape Town (UCT), Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng, has opened up about the importance of South Africans supporting local entrepreneurs.

Taking to LinkedIn, the fab academic noted that nearly all her clothing items are bought from South African designers, from her sneakers to her tops and jeans.

In her post, Prof Phakeng emphasised the important role that local business owners play in the country’s economy:

“We have an obligation to protect and strengthen the local economy at all costs. If we don’t support our own, who will?"

