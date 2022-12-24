For some of the country's leaders, being a politician is a side hustle. Some have major bank accounts, with their net worth going well into the millions. Cyril Ramaphosa, Tokyo Sexwale, Saki Macozoma, Jacob Zuma, and Thabo Mbeki are among Mzansi's wealthiest politicians.

Briefly News looks at five of the country's leading men raking in serious cash.

Cyril Ramaphosa, Tokyo Sexwale and Thabo Mbeki are some of the country's wealthiest politicians. Image: Darren Stewart, Mike Hewitt & Tim Graham

1. Cyril Ramaphosa’s big bank balance

President Cyril Ramaphosa has a net worth of about R7 billion. Image: Thomas Lohnes

President Cyril Ramaphosa is known for being one of the country’s wealthiest people. He started as an anti-apartheid activist and labour leader before becoming a businessman.

Ramaphosa was once named on Forbes’ top 50 list of richest people in Africa and is considered self-made. He has a net worth of about R7 billion.

2. Tokyo Sexwale has serious dough

Tokyo Sexwale is a politician turned businessman raking in millions. Image: Lefty Shivambu

Tokyo Sexwale is well-known for his political background after being held captive on Robben Island during the country’s apartheid era. He worked through South Africa’s political landscape before forming Mvelaphanda Holdings.

Sexwale is believed to have a net worth of R3.27 billion. According to BusinessTech, the former politician is also reported to have purchased a tropical island in the Indian Ocean for millions.

3. Saki Macozoma makes waves in business sector

Struggle icon Saki Macozoma is among the richest black South Africans in the business sector. Image: Dickson Lee

Former political prisoner and struggle icon Saki Macozoma has a net worth of R565 million. As the non-executive chairman of Safika Holdings, he is believed to be one of the richest black South Africans in the business sector.

According to Top Most 10, the politician turned businessman is described as the epitome of diligence and morality.

4. Jacob Zuma’s dodgy fortune

Former president Jacob Zuma is well known for his expensive taste and scandals. Image: Shaun Curry

Former President Jacob Zuma is a more controversial politician with a net worth of almost R349.9 million. He is known for his expensive taste and lavish lifestyle.

According to ZAlebs, Zuma was embroiled in several scandals during his term as president and is believed to have used public funds to benefit himself. He also received a salary of R 2.98 million while serving as the nation’s leader.

5. Politics get Thabo Mbeki ahead

Thabo Mbeki used his position as president to earn his fortune. Image: Shaun Curry

Another former president with a serious bank account is Thabo Mbeki. With a net worth of more than R177.5 million, he is considered one of the country’s most affluent political leaders.

According to Wiki South Africa, Mbeki used his authority as president to create the neoliberal structure of the country’s economy. This boosted household income and created jobs that grew the economy.

