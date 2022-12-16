Former president Jacob Zuma has launched a private prosecution case against President Cyril Ramaphosa

He accused Ramaphosa of being an accessory when his medical status was allegedly leaked by failing to take action against Billy Downer and a journalist

The presidency said the matter was an abuse of private prosecution and labelled the charges as false and unfounded

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

KWAZULU-NATAL - Former president Jacob Zuma has launched a private prosecution against President Cyril Ramaphosa for being an accessory when his medical status was allegedly leaked.

Former president Jacob Zuma has launched a private prosecution case against President Cyril Ramaphosa. Image: Theana Breugem & Deon Raath

Source: Getty Images

The president has been ordered to appear in court on Thursday, 19 January. The private prosecution is part of the case Zuma launched against state prosecutor Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan.

On Friday, 16 December, the presidency rejected the prosecution, saying Zuma has not received a nolle prosequi certificate that allows him to take on a private prosecution.

The former president believes Ramaphosa omitted to take action in the matter related to his medical records. The presidency said the matter was an abuse of private prosecution.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Zuma labelled Ramaphosa’s failure to act on the matter as unlawful and intentional, according to TimesLIVE. The presidency said the charges were false and unfounded.

The presidency added that Ramaphosa does not interfere in the work done by the National Prosecuting Authority and does not have the power to do so.

The move from Jacob Zuma left Mzansi fed-up:

Robin Naidoo said:

“I wonder where Zuma is getting the money for his legal fees. Is the money coming back from Dubai or is it stashed in the Oceans Mall.”

Johan En Cindy Sibiya posted:

“To be honest, we are tired of Zuma and his court coat that he wears in winter and summer!”

Rendani Sosa Malise Mabila commented”

“The man who ducks and dives every opportunity to appear in court is using the same institution to drag others there for accountability. Not wrong, I am just taken aback by the hypocrisy of it all.”

Pietorious Matlhoane-Fortuin wrote:

“Politics at play here.”

Mzukisi Mzurah Nosenga Sivenene added:

“Shame he is trying everything. He needs to take a chill pill.”

Zuma says Ramaphosa committed treason conducting business while in office

Briefly News also reported that Jacob Zuma bashed President Cyril Ramaphosa for being corrupt and conducting private business while heading the state on Saturday.

The former president said the current administration is controlled by global handlers who are interested in profits, reported TimesLIVE.

During his speech at an event in Sandton, Zuma accused the government led by Ramaphosa of causing the energy crises in the country, which is an issue that was solved during his tenure.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News