Jacob Zuma accused Cyril Ramaphosa of corruption and said he got off easy for the millions of dollars found at his Phala Phala farm

The former president claimed Ramaphosa is betraying the country by operating his business while holding office

Zuma further stated that South Africans are experiencing loadshedding because the current government

Zuma says Ramaphosa is corrupt by conducting private business while he is president. Image: Waldo Swiegers and Janine Schmitz

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG - Jacob Zuma bashed President Cyril Ramaphosa for being corrupt and conducting private business while heading the state on Saturday.

The former president said the current administration is controlled by global handlers who are interested in profits, reported Times Live.

During his speech at an event in Sandton, Zuma accused the government led by Ramaphosa of causing the energy crises in the country, which is an issue that was solved during his tenure.

Zuma also highlighted the preferential treatment Ramaphosa received after the Phala Phala scandal, stating that if money had been found hidden in his compound, the outcome would have been severe.

“I often wonder what the situation would have been if I was the one accused of having millions of dollars hidden under mattresses. I wonder what would have happened if that was an allegation out of Nkandla,

He explained that Ramaphosa running the country and peddling his business on the side is unconstitutional, and those praising him for doing both are just as corrupt as him.

"Suffice to say that your president has committed treason. No president should conduct private business while in office. Our country’s problems are too big for a president who is busy hustling on the side."

South Africans online added some insight regarding Zuma's speech.

@Sgegede2017 posted:

"The problem with this statement is that it assumes that the alleged dollars were public funds."

@mahlaulamajor7 said:

"You are a bitter old crook and corrupt. This land of South Africa doesn't revolve around you and your bitterness."

@MoyaboMasipa asked:

"Was he not accused of stashing Gaddafi's stolen million dollars at his Nkandla home?

@Innocen56475850 stated:

"This is a very painful message revealing the injustices which are not only in our so-called justice system and the high courts but also within South Africans' hearts."

@AdrianDaPatriot mentioned:

"It's his money, unlike Zuma's stolen loot"

