Diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg has spoken out about his R500 000 donation to the former president

He said after praying and fasting, God told him to help Jacob Zuma and visit his Nkandla home

When questioned if the money came with Ts&Cs, he said the interviewer should not be worried

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

NKANDLA - Controversial diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg believes God asked him to give former President Jacob Zuma R500 000 for his private prosecution trial.

Louis Liebenberg who donated R500 000 to Jacob Zuma said God told him to help the former president. Image: @JGZ_Foundation

Source: Twitter

Zuma will use the money as a security deposit to continue his case against State Advocate Billy Downer and News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughan.

Liebenberg said he had prayed and fasted about the country’s state and decided to visit Zuma’s Nkandla home to form an opinion about the former president. He said during his one-and-a-half-hour visit, he spoke to Msholozi about Afrikaners, farm murders, corruption, criminality and a possible uprising.

During an interview with SAfm, the businessman described Zuma as the only president who was “worth our while”. Liebenberg also claimed Zuma was a victim of the law that was being manipulated and they were not friends.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

When asked if any terms and conditions were attached to the R500 000 donation, an angered Liebenberg questioned why the interviewer was “worried” about the money.

“You care about R500,000 for a man that has been unjustifiably hunted down by state security by everybody, by Ramaphosa, by the constitutional court by everybody and you worry about R500,000. A normal citizen with a good heart would go and rescue a person that has never been proven that he’s guilty.”

Liebenberg also claimed he had the right to spend R500 000 on Zuma. According to TimesLIVE, the millionaire gifted Zuma two Nguni cows earlier this year and attended the Supreme Court of Appeal hearing in which Zuma appealed against a ruling by the Pretoria High Court.

Mzansi reacts to the donation:

@duckdace2022 said:

“Crime and corruption are terrible things.”

@kazaba_luc commented:

“The poor are drowning in hunger, but the rich are busy enriching themselves.”

@VusiN5 posted:

“A good man indeed.”

Zuma’s private prosecution case receives R500k injection from controversial diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg has vowed to bankroll former president Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution case against advocate Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan.

The controversial diamond dealer deposited R500k into the trust of his attorney Walter Niedinger after Downer requested that Zuma deposit R1m, the estimated cost needed to fund his defence.

Zuma’s Attorney, Mogezi Ntanga, said the cash injection would be utilised if fundraising campaigns from the former president’s supporters yield insufficient funds.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News