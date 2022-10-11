Former president Jacob Zuma's private prosecution case received a much-needed cash injection

Zuma's close friend Louis Liebenberg pledged R500 000 so that the former president could continue the private prosecution

Liebenberg has also been subject to his own legal woes when the NPA froze R100 million in the diamond dealer's bank accounts in 2021

PIETERMARITZBURG- Diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg has vowed to bankroll former president Jacob Zuma's private prosecution case against advocate Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan.

Diamond Dealer Louis Liebenberg coughed up R500k so former president Jacob Zuma could continue his public prosecution case. Image: DZumaSambudla/Twitter & Louis Liebenberg/Facbook

The controversial diamond dealer deposited R500k into the trust of his attorney Walter Niedinger after Downer requested that Zuma deposit R1m, the estimated cost needed to fund his defence.

Zuma's Attorney, Mogezi Ntanga, said the cash injection would be utilised if fundraising campaigns from the former president's supporters yield insufficient funds.

Downer and Maughan's legal representatives confirmed that the matter of Downer's application had been settled, and the attorney had accepted the tender of R500 000, TimesLIVE reported.

It is reported that Liebenerg and Zuma have enjoyed a close relationship. The diamond dealer gave Zuma two Nguni cows earlier this year. Last month, he attended a Supreme Court of Appeal hearing in which Zuma appealed against a Pretoria high court verdict that declared former prison commander Arthur Fraser's decision to grant him medical parole invalid.

Court overturns NPA order freezing R100m in bank accounts linked to Louis Liebenberg

Liebenberg has had his fair share of legal run-ins. The diamond dealer fell into the cross-hairs of the National Prosecuting Authority(NPA) last year. The NPA had R100 million in Liebenberg's bank accounts frozen after allegations of money laundering and running a Ponzi scheme.

However, the preservation order was overturned because the NPA obtained it in chambers before a judge without Liebenberg's knowledge.

The judge ruled that the diamond dealer was denied the opportunity to place his version before the judge, IOL reported.

South Africans react to the Liebenburgs R500k pledge

Mzasni took to social media to weigh in n the sizable pledge.

Below are some comments:

@Warren41871011 said:

"Zuma still has influential friends."

@PlantFather2 claimed:

"Ah, yes white monopoly capital to RET rescue."

@Khadambi4 suggested:

"Sir Louis assist him in paying back the money he took from VBS"

@newhorizanman asked:

"Wonder what the quid pro quo is?"

‘Newly freed’ Zuma expected to thank supporters during Billy Downer and Karyn Maughan private prosecution case

In a related story, Briefly News reported that former president Jacob Zuma was expected to show appreciation to his supporters during the private prosecution case against prosecutor Billy Downer & legal journalist Karyn Maughan.

The trio were in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg on Monday, 10 October. The court heard the case in which Zuma accuses Downer of leaking his confidential medical records to Maughan.

