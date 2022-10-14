Former Transnet bosses Brian Molefe, Siyabonga Gama, Anoj Singh and Garry Pita are due to appear in court on corruption and fraud charges

The group of former chiefs are part of the 11 accused of dodgy dealings involving the acquisition of 1 064 locomotives

The high-profile case will be heard in the Plam Ridge court and involves over 50 counts of fraud, corruption and money laundering

JOHANNESBURG - Former top brass from South African railway company Transnet are due to appear in the Palm Ridge specialised commercial crimes court on Friday, 14 October.

Brian Molefe and Other former Transnet bosses are to appear for a fraud and corruption case in the Palm Ridge court. Image: Felix Dlangamandla

Source: Getty Images

Ex-Transnet CEOs Brian Molefe and Siyabonga Gama will appear in the dock alongside former CFO Anoj Singh, ex-CFO Garry Pita and former group treasurer Phetolo Ramosebudi.

Regiments Capital directors Niven Pillay and Litha Nyhonyha are also expected to be in court along with other former Regiments Capital employees in a state-capture-linked case involving over 50 counts of corruption and fraud, TimesLIVE reported.

The former executives are accused of violating the Public Finance Management Act and fraud, while others are accused of fraud and money laundering.

According to eNCA, the charges relate to a dodgy advisory tender involving Regiments Capital which was onboarded irregularly and benefited from the irregular appointment.

Transnet also paid Trillian Asset management more than R90 million for helping acquire 1 064 locomotives. Transnet had previously paid Regiments making it an alleged double payment. Trillian allegedly invoiced the railway company even though no work was done to warrant the payment.

South Africans weigh in on the state- capture related case

Mzansi wants the former Transnet bosses jailed for their financial crimes.

Below are some comments:

@politioke demanded

"Jail for zupta saboteurs."

@ejnalane claimed

"We will await the day they get sentenced. 50 charges are for newspapers to sell. Soon charges will drop. Zuma was facing more than 700 charges, and then?"

@mauricekhendla commented

"Brian had the foresight of attaining an LLB degree to represent himself in his legal woes."

@ThisIsSaleni added:

"Good riddance"

@RamchandAshwin said:

"50 years jail term."

