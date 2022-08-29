Former Transnet executives, Brian Molefe and Anoj Singh, were granted bail of R50 000 each on Monday, 29 August

They are implicated in a R93 million fraud and corruption case along with several other Transnet executives

Molefe and Singh are expected back in the Commercial Crimes Court in the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court in October

JOHANNESBURG - The Commercial Crimes Court in the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court set bail of R50 000 each for former Transnet top dogs, Brian Molefe and Anoj Singh, on Monday, 29 August.

Transnet top execs, Brian Molefe and Anoj Singh, have been granted bail of R50 000 each. Image: Papi Morake & Waldo Swiegers

Source: Getty Images

The pair were arrested earlier today (Monday) by the National Prosecuting Authority’s Investigating Directorate and members of the Hawks. The state did not oppose their bail applications.

They are implicated in a R93 million fraud and corruption case that several other Transnet executives were also arrested in connection with, TimesLIVE reported. Molefe and Singh are expected back in court on Friday, 14 October.

Niven Pillay, Litha Nyhonyha, former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama, former acting CFO Garry Pita, former group treasurer Phetolo Ramosebudi, Regiments Capital shareholder Eric Wood and his employee Daniel Roy, and owner of Albatime Kuben Moodley are all implicated in the case.

The fraud and corruption case relates to R93 million that Transnet paid to Trillian for granting a R30 billion club loan to help purchase locomotives in 2015. According to SABC News, the deal increased to R54 billion and the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture found that the Gupta brothers had allegedly received about R6 billion.

South Africans react to the bail:

@NicoletteBailey said:

“Pfft R50 000 bail. That’s small change for the amounts they have stolen.”

@CurrenYour commented:

“R50K (for guys who supposedly stole millions) why didn’t they just send them the invoice and let them enjoy breakfast... This seems like a PR activity.”

@SATruthBomber added:

“R50 000? That’s probably what it costs for the court clerk to make out the appropriate bail applications... SA Justice System is a joke. Start preparing the Dubai Extradition papers now already.”

Source: Briefly News