The National Prosecuting Authority’s Investigating Directorate, and the Hawks have arrested two former Transnet employees

Former CEO Brian Molefe and former CFO Anoj Singh are expected to appear in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 29 August

They face charges of contravention of the Public Finance Management Act, fraud, corruption, and money laundering

JOHANNESBURG - Former Transnet employees, CEO Brian Molefe and CFO Anoj Singh, are expected to appear in court on Monday, 29 August. The pair were arrested earlier today (Monday morning) for their involvement in a fraud and corruption case.

Former Transnet employees, CEO Brian Molefe and CFO Anoj Singh have been arrested. Image: Papi Morake

Source: Getty Images

Members of the National Prosecuting Authority’s Investigating Directorate, and the Hawks swooped down on them. ID Spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka told TimesLIVE that the arrests were made through arrangements with legal representatives.

The case relates to a R93 million deal involving former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama, former acting CFO Garry Pita, former group treasurer Phetolo Ramosebudi, Regiments Capital shareholder Eric Wood and his employee Daniel Roy, and Kuben Moodley, owner of Albatime.

According to Molefe’s attorney, Mpho Molefe, his boss is in the dark about the charges. He said his client was surprised and has denied the allegations while speaking to News24.

Mpho said they are awaiting full details related to the charges. The suspects are expected to appear in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sitting in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court.

Those accused in the case are charged with contravention of the Public Finance Management Act, fraud, corruption, and money laundering.

South Africans react to the arrests:

@goolammv said:

“It took much longer with the investigations, but the NPA has a watertight case. GUARANTEED CONVICTION.”

@BongiRa commented:

“You know what they say about the wheels of justice. hope they will be able to secure a conviction!”

@felix_mothemane added:

“If you’ve read the Zondo Commission reports you would remember that there were recommendations that the likes of Brian Molefe and Anoj Singh should be prosecuted. More arrests expected from the Hawks.”

