PRETORIA - Eskom’s former CEO Brian Molefe has been ordered to pay almost R10 million to the power utility’s pension fund following a long-winded legal battle.

The North Gauteng High Court ruled that he will also have to cough up interest on the R9 985 540 that was calculated from 31 October 2019 until he makes payment.

Molefe has been owing the money for the past four years and claimed he did not know how much he was required to pay. Fine24 reported that the ruling meant that Molefe would have to pay back the money as directed by the court.

Eskom Pension and Provident Fund (EPPF) made the announcement following the judgment’s delivery after the March hearing. The EPPF said Molefe had been directed to pay back the amounts he received plus interest and legal costs. The fund will also pay Eskom the balance of the money it had received from the power utility for Molefe’s retirement.

The EPPF said it had taken legal action to force Molefe to pay back the money after it was found that his early retirement package was unlawful. Speaking to SowetanLIVE, the former Eskom boss said he will need to take legal advice on the court judgement.

South Africans react to the former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe being forced to pay up:

@Segoja_SaKubung said:

“He’s going to cry bankruptcy but not for challenging the order at the land’s courts, watch the space.”

@AndyHar27470626 wrote:

“About time something was done.”

@PelserGeorge commented:

“Not the first time he’s been instructed by the courts. Good luck with that. Won’t happen simply because cadres are not accountable and there is zero respect for our courts & police. None. F***ol.”

@KevinKevcorrect added:

“Should pay back more.”

Six months later: Brian Molefe hasn’t paid a cent back to Eskom

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported it’s been six months since the Constitutional Court dismissed Brian Molefe’s application to appeal the judgment ordering him to repay millions owed to the Eskom Pension and Provident Fund.

Six months have passed and not a cent has been repaid. The matter has since re-appeared on the roll of the High Court. The former Eskom CEO is facing paying back over R10 million which the EPPF was found to have unlawfully paid to him.

