Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramatuba landed herself in hot water when a video of her deriding a sick Zimabawean patient went viral on Twitter

In the viral video clip, Ramathuba can be heard telling the patient that illegal immigrants have hijacked South Africa’s healthcare system

Amid claims that the African National Congress and Ramathuba are afrophobic, MEC Lebogang Maile said the ANC could never be afrophobic

ANC MEC Lebogang Maile says the ANC could never be afrophobic amid backlash over Limpopo MEC for Health Phophi Ramatuba's attack on an unwell Zimbabwean patient. Image: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG - The debate around Limpopo MEC Phophi Ramathuba’s conduct toward a Zimbabwean patient is intensifying. Some people have even called the doctor and the ANC afrophobic.

Lebogang Maile has come out to refute these assertions saying the ANC could never be afrophobic.

Maile said:

“There is a reason The ANC starts with the word 'African'.”

TimesLIVE reported that The MEC said the ruling party upholds liberal internationality and encourages human values that respect esteem and human rights. Maile went further to clarify that he does not support illegal immigration.

He blamed the influx of illegal foreign nationals on corruption wihin Home Affairs and the border posts.

He also pointed out that the country should not fuel the perpetuation of hate among fellow Africans.

IOL reported that Acting Minister of health Angie Motshekga has commissioned a report on the incident between Dr Ramathuba and the patient at Bela Bela Hospital. The report will be presented to the health minister when he returns to the country.

South Africans weigh in on Maile’s claims. Here are some comments:

@ZoobanSingh said:

“The ANC and the government it manages is impotent to address the countries who citizens leave for ZA. Avoiding the reasons for sanctions imposed on those countries and aiding and abetting irresponsible governments seems to be the ANC's way. Wrong is just wrong, nothing else please.”

@Winkie1306 commented:

“The health MEC had [courage], which demon Cyril Ramaphosa and the rest of the ANC don't have to speak up about foreigners.”

Former Malawian president adds her voice to debate Sparked by Dr Phophi Ramathuba, calls out African leaders

Previously Briefly News reported that the former Malawian President Joyce Banda has joined in the debate that Limpopo Health MEC Dr Phopi Ramathuba unintentionally ignited earlier this week.

Banda said that African leaders need to address the issues in their own countries and focus on serving their citizens rather than occupying leadership roles.

SABC News reported that Banda said the main issues African countries face are poverty and youth unemployment, which each country needs to find solutions to.

Source: Briefly News