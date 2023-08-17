A devastating crash on the N2 in the Eastern Cape took the lives of six family members, including young children

The victims were on a journey to the Western Cape when tragedy struck, and their car collided with another vehicle

Investigations into the collision's cause are ongoing, casting a tragic shadow over this heart-wrenching incident

EASTERN CAPE - The tragedy of the horrific crash on the N2 in the Eastern Cape that killed six people on Sunday afternoon, 13 August, continues to unfold.

Eastern Cape crash kills family of 6

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has identified the six victims, revealing that they were all part of the same family.

Driver Sandile Patrick Sister and passengers Noyake Regina Heleni, Thembela Heleni, Zikhona Heleni, Kungane Heleni, and Azingce Heleni all perished when their Mini Ceeper overturned and caught fire after colliding with another vehicle, IOL reported.

Sandile and Noyake were the loving parents of Kungane and Azingce, who were only three and one years old, respectively.

Roadtrip ends in family tragedy, SAPS investigate

According to SAPS spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, the family was heading to the Western Cape when it collided with a Toyota Rav4 that was heading towards the Easter Cape.

While all the occupants of the Mini Cooper died on impact, the tourist from Dubai who were travelling in the Rav4 only sustained minor injuries.

The police have opened a case of culpable homicide. In the meantime, the Road Traffic Management Corporation is investigating the cause of the collision, TimesLIVE reported.

5 school pupils travelling to school in a bakkie die in car crash, Mzansi outraged: “Sad and unnecessary”

Earlier, Briefly News reported that a horrific car crash between a bakkie, bus and a delivery vehicle sadly led to the untimely deaths of five pupils in Mitchell's Plain, Cape Town.

The school children, believed to be between 13 and 16 years old, were travelling in a bakkie at around 8am on Tuesday, 30 May, when the fatal crash occurred.

According to TimesLIVE, the school pupils' bodies were found scattered on the road when ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene.

