Former president Jacob Zuma is headed to the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Monday, 10 October

Zuma is expected to thank his supporters from the sidelines of the private prosecution case against Billy Downer and Karyn Maughan

It is anticipated that the case will draw a large crowd as many of the former presidents' supports will attend the case in a show of solidarity

PIETERMARITZBURG - Former president Jacob Zuma is expected to show appreciation to his supporters during the private prosecution case against prosecutor Billy Downer & legal journalist Karyn Maughan.

Jacob Zuma is expected to thank his supporters during the private prosecution case against Billy Downer and Karyn Maughan. Image: @insightfactor, MIKE HUTCHING & MICHELE SPATARI

The trio will be in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg on Monday, 10 October. The court will hear the case in which Zuma accuses Downer of leaking his confidential medical records to Maughan.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) granted Zuma a certificate for private prosecution in July 2022 after it rejected calls to prosecute Downer.

According to the Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson, Mzwanele Manyi, Zuma is expected to publicly thank those who supported him during his fight against his 15-month contempt of court jail sentence, News24 reported.

It is unclear if the vote of thanks will take place, as the former president stated in court papers that Manyi is not his spokesperson and that the Jacob Zuma Foundation does not represent Zuma.

Zuma's first public appearance as a "freeman" is expected to draw a substantial crowd of supporters. The African National Congress (ANC) Provincial Spokesperson Mafika Mndebele said they anticipate that party members will attend the case in droves to show solidarity with the former president, SABC News reported.

South Africans weigh in on Zuma's anticipated vote of thanks

Some South Africans marvelled that the former president was well enough to attend court.

Below are some reactions:

@dropball007 commented:

"Hahahaha, and all the clots THAT donated money lost out on a barrel of KFC! Sad, especially with so much hunger in this country! Shem!"

Karen Pretorius claimed:

"I thought he was so sick he required medical parole. He must think every SA is a fool."

Hilton Standing posted:

"So tired of seeing and hearing this corrupt man"

Allison Contardo added:

"I'm surprised he is well enough to appear in court personally. He makes amazing recoveries when it suits him. The word 'dodgy' comes to mind somehow."

Mandla Radebe pointed out:

"Of course, he will. He owes them a lot. Imagine going to court every time he appeared and still going there with 100 more appearances to come. The positive side is you boost the transport industry and the economy of Pitty Maritzburg. Of course, he has to give you a shout-out. "

Bongani Mnguni alleged:

"He must thank his corrupt ANC but not SAn citizens !"

Donald Donald stated:

"Those supporters need to be prosecuted, they're capable of committing a crime if they get a chance."

