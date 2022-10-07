Former President Jacob Zuma is officially a free man now that his 15-month sentence has expired

In 2021, Zuma was incarcerated for being contempt of court after he refused to appear before the State Capture Commission on Inquiry

Some South Africans are unhappy that Zuma's sentence has lapsed because he barely spent time behind bars

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - Today, Friday, 7 October, officially marks the end of former President Jacob Zuma's 15-month sentence for being in contempt of court.

Former President Jacob Zuma was granted his freedom after his 15-month contempt of court sentence expired on Friday, 7 October. Images: Dominic Lipinski & Spencer Platt

Source: Getty Images

Zuma was sentenced on 15 June 2021 after he failed to appear at the State Capture Commission of Inquiry on numerous occasions. On 8 July 2021, Zuma handed himself over to the police and was kept at the Estcourt Correctional Services facility, reports News24.

A few months later, on 5 September, Zuma was released on medical parole by former National Commissioner of the Correctional Services Arthur Fraser, known as Zuma's ally.

However, Zuma's medical parole was deemed unlawful by the Pretoria High Court after various civil society groups and political parties, such as the Democratic Alliance, took the matter to court.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo stated that Zuma's medical parole meant that he would serve the remainder of his sentence under Kranskop Community Corrections, and he complied with the conditions of medical parole.

According to SABC News, Msholozi has been released from the correctional services system and is officially a free man.

South Africans react to Zuma's free man status

Heading online, Briefly News readers shared their thoughts about Zuma being a free man officially. Some people felt that he was already free since he was released on parole last year.

Others felt that arresting a man his age was a disgrace.

Here are some comments:

Real Jab's said:

"Great news! Arresting an 80-year-old, What a disgrace! Is there anything expected from him in the future? If not, what purpose does it serve? He does not pose any treat to society anyway."

Nombulelo Keet said:

"South Africa is really a very corrupt country How can Zuma's time be finished before he even started?"

Davina Young said:

"Absolutely disgusting! What kind of message does that send to all the other criminals?

SilentEthan Maganda said:

"People protested for him, showing how much they loved him. I don't think the government will ever arrest him again because the whole nation will be a disaster again."

Sanele Motha said:

"I am not surprised. Elections for the ANC president are around the corner. They want everyone to be on their side."

Kingsley Mo-star Semino

"All ANC members and former members are above the law."

Dustin Weavers said:

"One thing is clear, jail is only for us ordinary South Africans. "

Metra Artfrica Modiko said:

"Jail is not for the politician, the justice system proved that again."

Constitutional Court dismisses former President Jacob Zuma's bid to overturn Supreme Court of Appeal decision

Briefly News previously reported that former President Jacob Zuma's attempt to convince the Constitutional Court that the Supreme Court of Appeal's former head grossly misdirected herself by refusing to reconsider his bid to remove Prosecutor Billy Downer from his corruption trial, was dismissed.

The court had concluded that it would not be in the interest of justice to grant Zuma leave to appeal Mandisa Maya's decision.

The former president also asked the Constitutional Court to grant him leave to appeal Judge Piet Koen's dismissal.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News