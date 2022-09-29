The Constitutional Court dismissed former President Jacob Zuma’s bid to overturn a high court ruling

Zuma argued that the Supreme Court of Appeal’s former head Mandisa Maya grossly misdirected herself

The court found that it would not be in the interest of justice to grant Zuma leave to appeal Maya’s decision

BRAAMFONTEIN - Former President Jacob Zuma’s attempt to convince the Constitutional Court that the Supreme Court of Appeal’s former head grossly misdirected herself by refusing to reconsider his bid to remove Prosecutor Billy Downer from his corruption trial, was dismissed.

The Constitutional Court has dismissed former President Jacob Zuma's Supreme Court of Appeal bid. Image: Louise Gubb & Deaan Vivier

Source: Getty Images

The court had concluded that it would not be in the interest of justice to grant Zuma leave to appeal Mandisa Maya’s decision.

The former president also asked the Constitutional Court to grant him leave to appeal Judge Piet Koen’s dismissal.

According to News24, Zuma argued that Maya grossly misdirected herself when she found no circumstances to justify the reconsideration of her court’s dismissal of Zuma’s challenge to a ruling that Downer had the legal standing to prosecute him.

The court stated that Zuma would be entitled to seek leave to appeal Koen’s decision. The Citizen reported that Koen dismissed the former president’s special plea application to remove Downer from prosecuting his corruption case.

Zuma attempted to challenge Downer’s title to prosecute, claiming he was biased. The former president is due back in court on Monday, 17 October.

@MnqundO said:

“Judges are bought mos, they were paid with CR17 funds, everyone knows that except for those who follow media outlets such as yourself.”

@mike_superb commented:

“His legal team is already busy trying to find another reason to delay his court case, mark my words.”

@bevthrills added:

“So much abuse of the courts and it keeps backfiring - has this thug secured the 1 million for his doomed private prosecution?”

Former President Jacob Zuma loses Supreme Court of Appeal bid to remove Billy Downer from arms deal case

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported former president Jacob Zuma is down on his luck once again following the Supreme Court of Appeal’s decision not to hear his argument as to why lead prosecutor Billy Downer should be removed from his arms deal trial.

Zuma has tirelessly attempted to have Downer removed from the case by claiming that Downer has an axe to grind against him and is biased.

Msholozi has stated that he does not believe he will have a fair trial if Downer stays on the case. The SCA dismissed Zuma’s application with costs and stated that there are “reasonable prospects” that his bid will actually be successful.

Source: Briefly News