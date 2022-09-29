A recently married Durban couple was found dead in their apartment on Wednesday, 29 September

Authorities said that it appeared as though the couple inhaled toxic fumes from an adjoining apartment that fumigated

A relative found the couple when they went to check in on them after the couple weren't answering their phones

According to Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst, the relative immediately notified emergency services upon discovering the bodies, TimesLIVE reported.

eThekwini fire and rescue services, South African Police Services (SAPS) explosive unit and Berea SAPS responded to the scene. The authorities established that a white powder-like substance was used to fumigate the adjoining apartment.

One of the couple's neighbours describes them as helpful and loving. The neighbour told IOL that the couple had recently married and that the incident was shocking and unfortunate.

An inquest docket has been opened at Berea Saps.

South Africans weigh in on the couple's untimely death

Mzansi is shocked that the couple passed in such an unfortunate way.

Here are some reactions:

@TshepiPhor said:

"What a sad way to die."

@patzyshongz added:

"Very sad indeed."

Gondai Mazhuwa asked:

"Unbelievable..what was this substance used to fumigate that was so toxic ? Huh"

Carina Kinks Whitehead commented:

"Condolences to their family and friends"

Ephraim Mathapo claimed:

"A whip must be cracked, someone is definitely liable for their death."

Source: Briefly News