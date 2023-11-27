Spar workers from various branches in Pretoria went viral after exposing alleged malpractices at their workplace

One employee alleged that she was forced to cook rotten meat, while another claimed that she was forced to repackage rotten meat

South Africans called for Spar to be boycotted until action is taken

Pretoria Spar Branches Employees Expose Allegedly Cooking Rotten Meat in TikTok Video, SA Livid

Spar workers spilt the tea on the retail giant's alleged unhygienic practices. The workers detailed prctices like how they were forced to cook food that was already expired and how they would allegedly be punished by not getting paid for following instructions. South Africans were stunned by Spar's alleged misconduct and called for the retail to be investigated.

Spar workers allegedly cook rotten meat

@kasilifestylemakers6 posted videos on TikTok where workers at Spar in Karen Park in Tshwane protested against Spar. The workers were allegedly protesting against their manager. They shared chilling details about how the workers would allegedly be forced to prepare and sell expired food and how they would allegedly send these foods to orphanages.

In the video, an employee who worked at the butchery claimed she would allegedly wash rotten meat before repackaging it. She complained that some of the food would be taken to orphanages where they would cook the food. Watch the video:

In another video, a former worker who worked at the Spar in Sinoville claimed that she used to cook rotten food. They would allegedly wash the food with vinegar and cook meat that was already cooked. She also claimed that she was once fined for customers not buying rotten food. Watch the video here:

Mzansi angry at Spar's alleged misconduct

Netizens were shocked and speechless at the allegations. More former employees complained about the manager, who is identified as Chris.

Wrong turn wrote:

“So Malema was right again about the expired food in Spar.”

Kamolydia added:

“All Spars cross SA are like this. The employees are not allowed to join any union or registered for UIF.”

Keorapetse R shared:

“I used to work for him at his other Spar in Wierda Park, and everything she says is true.”

Prof20221 exclaimed:

“Let’s not buy in Spar for just one week.”

Fauziah exclaimed:

“I once bought a rotten pie at Spar. Since then, I’ve never eaten a pie again.”

Spar to investigate rotten food sold at Randfontein store

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the Spar in Randfontein trended for allegedly selling rotten meat at their shop.

Pictures at the store showed rotten frozen meat in their cooler room, and other expired food being taken off the shelves. A Spar representative said they would investigate these allegations, and South Africans shared horror stories of working at the Spar.

