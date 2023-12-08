Hildegard Steenkamp has been given a 50-year prison term for defrauding her employer

Steenkamp was found guilty of 300 fraud counts after she siphoned off R530 million from her employer, Medtronic, over 10 years

Netizens were relieved that she was given a fitting sentence for her crime

Convicted fraudster Hildegard Steenkamp was slapped with a hefty 50-year prison sentence for defrauding her employer. South Africans welcome the ruling and believe this should be a lesson for all the criminals looking to make a quick buck.

Hildegard Steenkamp sentenced to 50 years

According to eNCA, Steenkamp's sentence came after being found guilty of stealing from her employee. She was convicted of 300 counts of fraud after it was revealed that she defrauded her employer, Medtronic, of R530 million over 13 years. Steenkamp went on a wild spending spree in which she used the money to fund an extravagant lifestyle, which included trips to Dubai and gambling in the country's casinos. She also bought 11 luxury vehicles and a luxury home.

Steenkamp pleaded for leniency

Steenkamp pleaded with the courts to have mercy on her when she was convicted of fraud. She claimed that she committed the crimes to escape her abusive husband and fell into a gambling addiction in the process. South Africans did not believe her and demanded that she be handed down a harsh sentence. It appears that their wishes came true.

South Africans loved the sentence

Netizens on Facebook celebrated the stiff sentence.

Dikgang Legoase said:

“Regarding money in SA, the courts will deal with you mercilessly. But when it comes to taking a human life, they can show you mercy.”

Brian Mc wrote:

“The lesson is if you want to be a criminal, eat with politicians. They are going to protect you from going to jail.”

Lawrence Masemola was happy.

“I welcome the sentence. A strong message has been sent.”

Marie Smit applauded.

“Good news. I hope Louis Liebenberg takes note. Diamonds, Zama Zamas and millions of rand put people in your business, and you will also go down.”

