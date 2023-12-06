Yaya Mavundla revealed a harrowing incident last month narrating an attack by a security guard in Johannesburg

Mavundla reported the assault to the police but faced further mistreatment, including arrest and accusations of attacking the security guard

Supporters, including industry colleagues and fans, expressed sympathy and concern for Mavundla

Award-winning South African transgender activist Yaya Mavundla shared the story of how she was attacked by a security guard on 16 November in Johannesburg. The media personality narrated the ill-treatment she received after the attack.

Yaya Mavundla has shared the touching story of how she was attacked last month. Image: @yayarsa

Source: Instagram

Yaya Mavundla shares emotional story of her attack

Fashion designer and activist Yaya Mavundla has narrated how she was attacked during the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children and how she ended up in jail after reporting the matter to the police.

Taking to her Instagram page, Yaya who is on a mission to use her platform to raise awareness about the ongoing violence against women, children and trans people shared her emotional story. She said the police made it worse because they failed to protect her, instead, she was arrested and accused of attacking the security guard despite her visible injuries and faced more homophobia and abuse. She said:

"At the police station, I received the highest level of misgendering, abuse, homophobia and everything hateful you can think of. I will never forget it.

"When I requested to get medical attention, at the prison holding cells, they refused. My scars bled until they were dry. I received more hate, transphobia and misgendering when I got to court."

Yaya Mavundla's fans sympathise with her

The star's industry colleagues and fans sympathised with her after she shared her story. Many agreed that a lot still needs to be done in this country.

@refilwemodiselle said:

"Norwood Police Station is a big problem…… trust me I know from personal experience. I was once in an endangering situation with all the evidence clear & there & I was asked by a policewoman…Mam are you sure you weren’t dreaming …. There was an attempted breaking in at the time & I happened to be heading to bed when I heard someone try to break my door to my room. I’m so sorry you had to go through the unsafety of a system that actually doesn’t care about people genuinely. That’s why we feel hopeless in even reporting anything generally. It’s sad. Strength & love over you @yayarsa ♥️. God be your comfort."

@mihlalii_n added:

"I'm so sorry Yaya, sending you lots of love sisi ✨♥️"

@khaya_dladla wrote:

"I’m so sorry babe, sending you lots of love"

@realnomalaga commented:

"Oh, my Yaya. I’m so so sorry to hear something like this happened to you. I cannot believe this is still an issue in our country we face every single day. I am so sorry a soul as pure as yours had to be subjected to such a horrible experience. ❤️ I’m with you and I love you❤️"

Yaya Mavundla urges the government to safeguard Grindr users

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Grindr users need protection. These are the sentiments echoed by fashion designer and model Yaya Mavundla. She made a powerful fashion statement at the 15th annual Feather Awards involving Grindr victims.

At the awards ceremony, Yaya wore a dress with Grindr-related headlines plastered all over it. According to TshisaLIVE, this was done to bring to the attention the victims who suffer at the hands of criminals on the dating platform.

Source: Briefly News