Yaya Mavundla calls on the government to protect Grindr users from falling victim to the heinous crimes committed by thugs

She made a claim that there's a surge in reported cases of people getting mistreated on the dating app

Mavundla continues to use her voice to fight the injustices queer people receive

Yaya Mavundla admitted to using the Grindr site but quickly stopped over safety concerns. Image: @yayarsa

Grindr users need protection too. These are the sentiments echoed by fashion designer and model Yaya Mavundla. She made a very powerful fashion statement at the 15th annual Feather Awards involving Grindr victims.

Yaya heightens the call for safe Grindr usage

At the awards ceremony, Yaya wore a dress which had Grindr-related headlines plastered all over it. According to TshisaLIVE, this was done to bring to the attention the victims who suffer at the hands of criminals on the dating platform.

One of her biggest messages, though, is the lack of police intervention in these reported cases. Yaya told the news publication that these cases never get solved. She even alleged that the police are in cahoots with the perpetrators.

Yaya Mavundla now calls on the government to protect Grindr users from falling victim to the heinous crimes committed by thugs.

“We've witnessed a surge in reported cases, yet the perpetrators continue unabated. While some are in custody, many roam freely.”

Yaya sympathises with Grindr users

Mavundla admitted that she used the dating site but quickly stopped because she could not afford to get into danger while in Paris. Yaya calls on the government to put pressure on the police to act.

“The government needs to put pressure on the police to assist victims, and from what we have witnessed and heard from previous victims, the police work with the perpetrators.”

