Queer queen Yaya Mavundla shared with Briefly News that she is excited and she can't wait to grace the Miss World SA's red carpet

Yaya will be co-hosting the Miss World SA red carpet alongside Lunga Shabalala and Zareef Minty

The main ceremony will be hosted by none other than media personality Minnie Dlamini

Yaya Mavundla gears up for her hosting duties at the Miss World SA this coming weekend. Image: @yayarsa

Source: Instagram

The queen of queers will be representing the Pride family soon. Yaya Mavundla told Briefly News she is excited and can't wait to show Mzansi what she will be dishing out at the Miss World SA this weekend.

Yaya Mavundla gears up for Miss World SA

The transgender activist and social media influencer Yaya Mavundla, who recently bagged a new hosting gig, is gearing up for the Miss World SA, which is set to take place at the State Theatre in Pretoria on Saturday, 28 October 2023.

Speaking to Briefly News, Yaya Mavundla said:

"At first, when I got the job, I was super nervous, but now I am just excited. I can't wait to rock the red carpet and represent the queer community.

"I am also grateful to Carol Bouwer for giving me a chance and believing in me regardless of who I identify as, on that note, on the day I will be dressed by the greatest designer."

Yaya will be co-hosting the Miss World SA alongside actor and model Lunga Shabalala and politician Zareef Minty.

Minnie will host the Miss World SA

One of South Africa's sweethearts, Minnie Dlamini, is aggressively making a huge industry comeback, and this time, she has bagged an international pageantry hosting gig.

The former Mzansi Magic's Homeground presenter took to her Instagram to celebrate the announcement made on Metro FM and said:

"I’m so excited to announce that I will host the first black female-owned (@bouwercarol ) Miss World SA event next month. We’re going global with @africachanneltv #HostDuties."

