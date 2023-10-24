Entrepreneur Mome Mahlangu will be breaking her silence on Behind the Story following her divorce from Tall A$S Mo

Mo went on a rampage during his interview with journalist Thembekile Mrototo on Showmax's Unfollowed , and he also told DJ Fresh he's traumatised by black women

However, the wellness guru, Mome debunked these reports claiming they were false when Briefly News reached out to her

Mome Mahlangu has been in the spotlight after her divorce from Tall AS$ Mo and his wild outbursts. Image: @mrsmome

Finally, the spotlight will be landing on Mome Mahlangu, who was the talk of the town a few weeks ago as her marriage came under scrutiny.

Mome to appear on Behind the Story

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela announced that entrepreneur and wellness coach Mome Mahlangu will be breaking her silence on Behind the Story.

This comes weeks after news of her divorce from Tall A$S Mo dominated headlines. Mo's outbursts also added fuel to the fire, leaving many wondering what Mome's state of mind was.

As the channel gears up for the new season premiere, they have revealed one of their guests.

"Mome to tell her story. Fashion entrepreneur and comedian Tall AS$ Mo’s ex-partner will be on the new season of BET talkshow, Behind The Story. The show is returning with a new season on November 10th, and Mome Mahlangu will be one of the season’s guests."

When Briefly News reached out to Mome Mahlangu, she labelled this as "false reports".

She further stated: "Can you kindly avoid writing anything I never said."

Tall AS$ Mo loses his cool on TV

The rapper and former TV presenter made some violent outbursts when he was interviewed by journalist Thembekile Mrototo on Unfollowed. While there, he spoke about cancel culture, the assault charges against him and how he intended to sue various people.

Tol AS$ Mo was also a guest on DJ Fresh's YouTube podcast, WAW What A Week, where he said he is traumatised by black women.

“It’s me that’s walking away, Fresh. I am f**ken traumatised by black women. I’m traumatised to the point that I don’t want to have a black wife again.”

Mzansi can't keep calm

Since his interviews, Mome has reserved her silence online, mizing the few vile comments made by netizens throwing subtle shade here and there.

@Dineo_thulii said:

"It can't be easy, wishing her all the strength to go through all of this."

@Terrifiksass argued:

"We are fine ngoku. They should just re-hash amongst themselves yhu ha-ah we are tired. When they need to monetise their issues, then they bait us with promises of 'tell-alls' that reveal nothing."

@Ratos_ratu said:

"Need to watch this."

@ZandyNice observed:

"She has now turned into a motivational speaker on Instagram."

@Thato_Elizabeth weighed in:

"Watch her give PR answers!!"

Tall AS$ Mo to sue members of law enforcement

Previously reported by Briefly News, comedian and rapper Tall A$S Mo decided to sue the police and ministers within the legal system.

This is his retaliation regarding his legal battle with Lerato Moloi, who made abuse allegations against him. The people in question include a number of high-profile individuals.

