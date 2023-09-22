Comedian and rapper Tall A$S Mo has decided to sue the police and ministers within the legal system

This is his retaliation regarding his legal battle with Lerato Moloi, who made abuse allegations against him

The people in question include the director of public prosecution, Minister of Police SAPS legal services, Minister of Justice and more

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Coming out victorious in his legal battle with model Lerato Moloi was not enough for Tall A$S Mo. In a now-deleted Instagram post, the comedian revealed that he has decided to sue ministers in the police service.

Tall A$S Mo said he would not be suing Lerato Moloi because he believes she is broke, but he is adamant about seeing her behind bars. Image: @tolassthegamer

Source: Instagram

Tall AS$ Mo is coming for everybody

Comedian Tall A$S Mo has decided to sue the police and ministers within the legal system. This is the rapper's retaliation regarding his legal battle with Lerato Moloi, who made abuse allegations against him.

He won the legal battle after the NPA could not find substantial evidence to prosecute him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The people in question are the National Commissioner of Police, the Minister of Safety and Security, the Director of Public Prosecution, the Minister of Police SAPS legal services, and the Minister of Justice.

"So I am sueing the following, all thanks to Lerato Moloi. Thank you once more to all of Lerato's so-called believers I will be back to millionaire status."

Tall AS$ will not sue lerato Moloi

His deleted post was reshared by X blogger @MDNnewss took a screenshot before Mo could get rid of his Instagram post.

The media personality said he would not be suing Lerato Moloi because he believes she is broke, but he is adamant about seeing her behind bars.

"I'm not suing Lerato as she is broke her only plan in life to make money in life was to accuse 3 celebrities of ra*e at the same time, get the F— out of here. But I will not rest until she is behind bars."

See the post below:

Tall AS$ Mo will not be paying Rose Motene

Rosie Motene opened a case of defamation against Tall AS$ Mo and the podcast and Chill with MacG team, following an interview they conducted in December 2022.

His remarks rubbed Rosie the wrong way, so she filed a defamation lawsuit against them.

Tall AS$ has responded by saying he will not be paying her a cent.

"Rosie Motene ain't getting a brown cent from me."

Mo attacks Rosie on Podcast And Chill

In a previous report from Briefly News, Tall AS$ Mo made some unsavoury remarks about Rosie Motene. He called the activist satan's child and many other mean labels.

Women For Change even dragged Mo for the interview. But they also took aim at the hosts for giving Mo the platform to spew the hurtful words.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News