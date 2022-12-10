'Podcast and Chill' is still taking heat for interviewing Tol Azz Mo who unleashed his anger on the show

Women For Change bashed the YouTube podcast and its host MacG for enabling misogyny on the platform

The organisation said Mo's anger was scary and his behaviour on the show gave abusers the courage to keep tormenting their victims

The 'Podcast and Chill' Thursday's celebrity episode has caused a social media storm after Tol Azz Mo's appearance.

The comedian went on the show to express his anger that he was falsely accused of being an abuser by top model Lerato Moloi.

Following the interview, SA has been split on social media as people called out for Lerato to be arrested while feminist activists defended Lerato.

Women For Change joined in the online discussions and said MacG was promoting misogyny by giving Tol Azz Mo a platform to verbally attack his accuser.

The organisation that advocates against gender-based violence posted a thread of tweets and said that as a result of the episode, women were getting death threats from their abusers.

"Maybe he should stop giving alleged, abusers, and murderers a platform, and he won't lose sponsorship."

The podcast's host MacG was called disgusting by the organisation and said he should be held accountable.

@maroga_lerato wrote:

"You emotionally abuse us, when we open up you say we have anger issues. Men must speak up we are tired of being taken for granted."

@BlackWizSA said:

"Can you acknowledge the injustice that happened to Mo and his family? He is innocent, and the woman accusing him of a heinous crime has a history of lying. His anger is justified, and I hope he gets justice against Lerato Moloi."

@MirriamPhokela posted:

"No, actually your anger and seemingly; hatred towards men is what’s scary.

@olgamohatle added:

"You’re wrong here, the guy has every right to be angry, he lost so much after being falsely accused, we need to take accountability as women and stop promoting nonsense."

@VHONIVENTURE posted:

"Mara can you blame him for being this angry, as there are women out there who are lying about abuse."

@sibonelo_belmir tweeted:

"He’s allowed to feel and express his emotions. You cannot dictate what he can or cannot feel."

@Mogolo_Bex mentioned:

"Let it happen to a male close to you, I hope you will understand."

