Ntsiki Mazwai took to her timeline and lashed out at Tall Azz Mo after the comedian bashed celebs who supported his indecent assault accuser, Lerato Moloi

The controversial media personality claimed Tall Azz Mo is using her name for clout following his candid interview on Podcast and Chill

After her post, social media users dragged Ntsiki for publicly supporting Lerato like she was present during the alleged incident

Ntsiki Mazwai has lashed out at Tall Azz Mo for continuing to drag her name. The comedian appeared in the latest episode of Podcast and Chill and dragged Ntsiki for openly supporting a woman who accused him of forcing himself on her.

Taking to Twitter, Ntsiki claimed Tall Azz Mo is using her name for clout. The media personality added:

"If he needs to make himself a victim, it's fine but pls don't use my lawsuit with the djs to add weight to yours."

Tall Azz Mo threw shade at Ntsiki Mazwai about how she needs to get a man so that she would stop poking her nose into other people's businesses.

Mzansi reacts to Ntsiki Mazwai's remarks

Social media users took to Ntsiki's comment section on the micro-blogging app and accused her of "messing up black men's lives".

@jujuspite said:

"But ke Ntsiki you supported Lerato like you were holding the candle.....should have hold your breath...waited the verdict ...but ke we will be following the lawsuit...put yourself in his shoes....he needs to vent."

@gcume_akhile wrote:

"If I were him I'd ignore that letter. It has no legal effect, I mean is he lying when he is referring to you? Did you or did you not support his r*pe accuser? I wonder on what legal basis did your lawyers send him a letter?"

@jujuspite commented:

"You should be leading a campaign for Lerato to be arrested. ..you are nowhere to be found....Ntombi yase Mtata."

@tiblo_PM said:

"Y’all mess up black men’s lives for nothing."

@BonganiDumezulu wrote:

"Did you support Lerato Moloi, on what bases were you supporting her and given everything that was revealed, would you do it again?"

@AlbertMabote commented:

"Here you should be ashamed, really ashamed. Bafana took his life because of people like you. You should be ashamed."

Tall Azz Mo reveals he attempted suicide after Lerato Moloi's accusations

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Tall Azz Mo shared that he was in such a bad state that he tried to kill himself a few times.

Born Mongezi Mahlangu decided to bare it all on Podcast and Chill with MacG about how his life took a tumble after Lerato Moloi accused him of indecently assaulting her.

The comedian said that after Lerato Moloi tweeted that he violated her while they were both on the MasterChef SA TV show, he lost all his Showbiz gigs due to cancel culture.

Mo claimed with the spotlight focused on gender-based cases, he feared for his life and had to go into hiding. The TV star said that had the court case not been dismissed, he could have served 35 years to life.

Source: Briefly News