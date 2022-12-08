A young South African woman took to social media to reveal the extreme lengths she went to for a previous boyfriend

Siphesihle Shezi admitted that she once sold her phone just so that she could afford to purchase a new tyre for her ex

Siphesihle went on to reveal that guy is no longer in the picture, leaving Mzansi netizens amused by her generosity

A young woman had SA peeps struggling to hold back their laughter after sharing a rather embarrassing confession of something she did in the name of love.

SA peeps were amused by a young woman who sold her phone just to get her ex-bae a new tyre. Image: @sipheshezie/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Siphesihle Shezi (@sipheshezie) took to Twitter to reveal how she hates seeing tyres as she once resorted to selling her phone to buy her then-boyfriend a new tyre. Sadly, their love affair didn't last long and the man in question left with his fresh new wheels.

Siphesihle's confession was in response to another tweet by a woman who had posted an image of some tyres, saying that is all she wanted for Christmas.

"I hate seeing tyres. I once sold my phone to buy a guy one… uphi manje? Gone," Siphesihle wrote in the post.

Although some peeps felt a bit sorry for the young woman, many couldn't help but crack jokes at her selfless act of love which was followed by sheer disappointment.

@Ziningi_Leo wrote:

"Naaah mtase that should have been saved for judgment day. .”

@RealMbombo responded:

“Wayibona phi wena into yokubheja ngama tyre. Why are you surprised? You gave the guys wheels. That's why he left. "

@Sihle_Congo commented:

“Oh hayi nawe kodwa inoba waku bona that day ukuba awukho grand wena waqonda makavaye, nam ndingavaya ndikushiye!”

@Arnold_Von_Mash reacted:

"You drove him away ."

@HopSunnyBunny replied:

"Kwaaaaa! It's like buying them shoes, they walk away ."

@Maureen_Murai commented:

"Phone gone. Muntu gone. Tyre gone. nothing to show for all your hard work sisi."

@Mpumiln said:

"You were deep in it ."

