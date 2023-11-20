Joseph Dary exposed a cheating woman on his popular YouTube show, leading to a heated confrontation

A snippet of the confrontation showing the boyfriend's shock at the unfaithfulness spread on TikTok, despite providing a monthly allowance

Viewers were intrigued by the drama and some expressed surprise that the guy was giving the woman a girlfriend allowance of R6,000

A woman was exposed as a cheater and the clip went viral on TikTok. Image: Stock photo/Getty and @eldxnero/TikTok

Joseph Dary took to his popular YouTube show to unmask a cheating scandal, setting off a chain reaction of drama that spilt onto TikTok.

The snippet of the couple's heated confrontation has become a topic of discussion.

Cheating drama intrigues SA

The boyfriend's disbelief was evident as he grappled with the revelation. He mentioned that he provided a monthly allowance of R 6,000 to the unfaithful woman even though he lived in a shack.

The clip had viewers questioning the dynamics of the relationship. Many expressed shock at the extent to which the guy was willing to spend to keep his girl happy.

Video spreads of TikTok

The video of the confrontation posted by @eldxnero on TikTok went viral, garnering 312,000 views.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi weighs in on relationship drama

Viewers shared their opinions on the lengths people go to maintain a relationship. Some suggested that the boyfriend's investment in the woman could have been better used to improve his circumstances.

@jamlud3 asked:

"R6k yoh, where do you guys work? I am left with R1000 ngiqeda kuhola uR22k. "

@nobuhle1111 mentioned:

"Can I have the guy's number please, nkosi yami. "

@079molls wrote:

"Salary ya somebody."

@prophetcliveblessings suggested:

"He should go and remove the shack and build himself two rooms."

@lucialeelia posted:

"I don't receive a cent from my boyfriend. Ke boloi straight."

@nkululeko734 stated:

"I'll keep saying even if you give them money they will still show you flames. I'd rather get hurt but with full pockets."

@sadikip commented:

"My salary is someone's girlfriend allowance."

@phela_masehela wrote:

"Money can't buy love."

