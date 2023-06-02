A young South African man took to social media to show off where he started in a small one-room home

In the clip posted on TikTok, the young man revealed that he had been sleeping on a make-shift bed

He goes on to show an improved version of his room, leaving many netizens inspired by his tenacity

A young man took to social media to share how he went from sleeping on the floor to improving his living situation later.

A man has come a long way from sleeping on his makeshift bed on the cold floor. Image: @johnklein_07/TikTok

Man shows off the progress of his one-room home

In a video posted by @johnklein_07 on TikTok, a man is pictured sleeping on a makeshift bed made from cardboard boxes covered with a large blanket and a pillow.

The video shows a single bed in the one-room with a portable wardrobe, a small kitchen setup on the floor and his motorbike. The man's church uniform can also be seen hanging on the wall.

Towards the end of the video, the man shows his room much better with more furniture and appliances, including a flat-screen TV, laptop and new bedding.

The uplifting TikTok post was captioned:

"I prayed that everything changes, prayed that I also make it in life, and it all started happening. I really thanked the lord.

"Sleeping on the floor with boxes underneath one blanket at 12 degrees Celsius. I kept hoping and believing in God all the way, and God made it happen together with my hard work. I still thank you, God ."

According to Medical News Today, advocates for floor sleeping say that it can reduce back pain, improve posture, and result in a better night’s sleep. However, for this young man, it was not a choice.

The grateful man has clearly come a long way from his humble beginnings, and with that grateful heart, he's headed in the direction of even greater blessings.

SA peeps react to young man's journey

Honest people grinding to make their small houses into cosy homes, always gets netizens inspired.

Peeps responded with positive and uplifting comments, commending the young man on never giving up.

Sarah_p012 responded:

"Ijazi eli blue alisali."

Ayanda Nkosi commented:

"Oh my, this made me smile and gave me much-needed hope. You’re doing well, my brother keep going."

Vovoskweit said:

"Let no one fool you or convince you otherwise, but this is where peace starts ."

Amy replied:

"Standing by your faith is not easy , going on every day knowing that God will make a way without doubting him is what defines immense faith."

user3320302426161 wrote:

"Well done, you are an inspiration to all of us … keep growing, sir ."

Kabelo Masedi commented:

"One thing about God? He shows up and shows off!!! Keep on praying❤️."

