A woman took to social media to share an image of herself collecting her brand new whip from the dealership

While many peeps flooded her post with congratulation, one particular gent couldn’t help but ask she and him get back together

It is not clear whether the two were ever really an item but his love back request has social media peeps amused

One Mzansi gent had social media users in absolute stitches after trying to rekindle a past relationship when he realised his ex-bae was levelling up in life.

One man realised he still has feelings for his ex-bae when he realised she bought a new whip. Image: @PhakamanNtul/Twitter, @cyana2mercy/Twitter

This was in response to the lady’s, Siyanda (@cyana2mercy), Twitter post where she proudly showed off an image of herself collecting her brand new VW Polo from the car dealership.

Quick to outshine the proud moment, was user @PhakamanNtul who replied to the tweet congratulating Siyanda and asked if they could get back together.

While it is not known whether @PhakamanNtul ever really had a romantic relationship with Siyanda, Mzansi peeps couldn’t help but respond with laughter and banter to the funny post.

@_Lizelande wrote:

“ phez’ ukwakhe.”

@DabisakaXingash replied:

“Ngqo apho kufele khona itholemntakabawo.”

@RonaldPhiri01 said:

“Take her and the car for a ride. King.”

@Sampson_Ky responded:

“Timing my gee.”

@uLuyanda_Gama said:

“Futhi vele ningavumi ukuxatshaniswa abantu.”

@Samke_nnd2 reacted:

“Amadoda .”

@YendeMelusi commented:

"Bewudidwe abangani mfowakithi, mtshele uMamas ukuthi sewubuyekile."

