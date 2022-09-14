A young Mzansi woman took to social media who how she is wife material who knows how to have a good time

Zandile Nonhlanhla Shandu shared a video that shows her looking conservative as well as dancing at groove

Her online friends were entertained by the funny and relatable content and flooded her post with positive messages

A young woman took to social media to show off how she can be both conservative and the life of the party.

Zandile Nonhlanhla Shandu shared a video which shows her looking conservative as well as dancing at groove. Image: @zandilenonhlanhla1/TikTok

Source: UGC

In a video posted on TikTok, user Zandile Nonhlanhla Shandu (@zandilenonhlanhla1) showed off a snap of herself dressed in a conservative fashion with a shawl over her shoulders and a doek on her head.

She captioned it:

“I’m wifey material but…”

In a second clip, Zandile is seen with her hair down, dressed in a black bodysuit and tight skinny jeans as she dances with her hubbly in hand to a tune in what appears to be a club.

This stunner clearly wears her two of wifey during the week and groovist over the weekend very well – and we love to see it, lol.

Many of her online friends were entertained by her honest content and showed loved on her TikTok post.

xoloe P wrote:

“There's no crime in having fun.”

Thulani reacted:

“Washa .”

Busisiwe Mkhize said:

“Kahle kahle uku special leave kabi wena sisi .”

Khanyile Welile responded:

“My favorite TikToker yooo uyangbusisa shame and you're my role model .”

Nkosivych commented:

“Inkinga iweekend bandla.”

Nonkululekogazu replied:

“Kodwa lengane ayikukhululi ngani uyoba yinja nge weekend .”

Mkhanyoz said:

“Ngyamthanda nangu muntu.”

Young woman shares eye-opening experience of being a Xhosa makoti

In another story, Briefly News reported that being a new wife is more than just a fancy title and a beautiful ring - it comes with a lot of responsibility and sometimes even pressure to fulfil household and family duties to a certain standard.

One Xhosa wife, Limile (@because_i_like_nice_things), took to social media to share her eye-opening experiences during the celebration of her husband’s late uncle’s tombstone unveiling a year after his passing.

Limile revealed that it was her first time doing full-on makoti duties at a family event after enxityisiwe (being formally dressed and welcomed into the husband’s family) in March and proved to be quite a learning curve.

Source: Briefly News