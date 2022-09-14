Young Lady Shows Off How She Can Be Wifey Material and the Life of the Party in Amusing Viral Video
- A young Mzansi woman took to social media who how she is wife material who knows how to have a good time
- Zandile Nonhlanhla Shandu shared a video that shows her looking conservative as well as dancing at groove
- Her online friends were entertained by the funny and relatable content and flooded her post with positive messages
A young woman took to social media to show off how she can be both conservative and the life of the party.
In a video posted on TikTok, user Zandile Nonhlanhla Shandu (@zandilenonhlanhla1) showed off a snap of herself dressed in a conservative fashion with a shawl over her shoulders and a doek on her head.
She captioned it:
“I’m wifey material but…”
Itu Khune's wife Sphelele Makhunga wows the internet with gorgeous dress, peeps stan the style: "Uyababa"
In a second clip, Zandile is seen with her hair down, dressed in a black bodysuit and tight skinny jeans as she dances with her hubbly in hand to a tune in what appears to be a club.
This stunner clearly wears her two of wifey during the week and groovist over the weekend very well – and we love to see it, lol.
Many of her online friends were entertained by her honest content and showed loved on her TikTok post.
xoloe P wrote:
“There's no crime in having fun.”
Thulani reacted:
“Washa .”
Busisiwe Mkhize said:
“Kahle kahle uku special leave kabi wena sisi .”
Khanyile Welile responded:
“My favorite TikToker yooo uyangbusisa shame and you're my role model .”
Nkosivych commented:
“Inkinga iweekend bandla.”
Nonkululekogazu replied:
“Kodwa lengane ayikukhululi ngani uyoba yinja nge weekend .”
Mkhanyoz said:
“Ngyamthanda nangu muntu.”
