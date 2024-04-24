A playful husband decided to pull a prank on his wife, who was cleaning the yard on a hot day

A naughty husband pranked his wife. Images: @nnamdianunobi / TikTok, @Virojt Changyencham/ Getty Images

A TikTok video of a husband pranking his wife with acid has left South African online users concerned.

In the clip uploaded by @nnamdianunobi, the dad can be seen in his kitchen with a 2-litre bottle of Coca-Cola. He takes it, puts chain mentos in it, and closes it.

While his wife was busy cleaning the yard, the man pretended to be a loving husband who was thinking of his wife, who was cleaning in the heat. The man took the Coca-Cola and put it outside with a glass for his wife to drink.

The wife was captured sitting down, preparing to drink the Coca-Cola. Little did she know what was waiting for her as she opened the drink, acid spurt out.

Husband pranks wife

Watch the TikTok video below:

Online users expressed mixed feelings over the prank

The video garnered over 6 million views, with many online users laughing. Some expressed their concern, asking if that is not dangerous.

@Asanda asked:

"Where can I buy this chain mentos."

erickirungu992 laughed:

"They way she wanted to seal it with her mouth."

@Jenna Meyer975 commented:

"The funniest part is that he's INSIDE THE HOUSE BEHIND A WINDOW and still doesn't dare to laugh loud ."

@Laura was concerned:

"Was she ok after."

@blackgirl_monae said:

"The thing is why she tried to close it with her mouth ."

@asanda.3 wrote:

"Are her eyes ok?"

@nelly said:

"What did he put inside?was it a mentos? Wanna teach my siblings a valuable lesson ."

Wife hilariously pranks husband

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who pulled a hot tea prank on her husband.

A video posted by @zandilesilo4 on TikTok shows a lady pretending she has a tray of hot beverages while approaching her husband. She then pretends to trip and drops the tray in his lap, which scares him.

