Lerato Moloi continues to irritate Mzansi peeps after Toll Azz Mo opened up about his difficulties when she accused him of sexual assault

Online users have called for Lerato's arrest and have even attempted to debunk her serious claims about the comedian

An old video of the actress discussing the alleged incident has gone viral on social media, and people are questioning her claims

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Lerato Moloi has remained at the top of Twitter trends following Toll Azz Mo's explosive Podcast and Chill with MacG interview.

Mzansi wants Lerato Moloi behind bars after an old clip of her opening up about Tol Azz Mo's alleged assault failed to convince them. Image: @leratomoloi

Source: Instagram

Lerato accused Toll Azz Mo of sexual assault in 2020 for an alleged incident in 2014. However, the comedian was acquitted by the court in August 2022.

In a recent sit-down with MacG, Mo discussed how his life changed for the worse as a result of the accusations.

Of course, the interview short clips circulated on Twitter, and many people demanded that Lerato be prosecuted for "lying" about the assault.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

People on the internet even went so far as to find old news interview clips of Lerato speaking out about the assault.

A clip from Lerato's 2020 Newzroom Afrika interview recently made the timeline. Netizens noticed a few inconsistencies in Lerato's accusations.

Peeps stated that her body language was off and that the story she told about Mo's wife, Mome, threatening her did not make sense. Online users left the following comments:

@JohnsonAwalle said:

"Lies written all over her blond hair"

@BighomieHydro posted:

"Her body language, facial expression, and that laughter definitely indicate she is NOT telling the truth. She lied about an innocent man and potentially ruined his career, reputation and marriage. She must be prosecuted asap."

@VIVNGAAN shared:

"Lerato is sick, she is so detached from the interview. So cold, she really needs help."

@Tems_Eland wrote:

"Honestly, this is not moving me, why did it take her time to say the content of the app? Hayi I'm not judging but ke"

@MissFundi reacted:

"This woman is sick and deserves to be behind bars."

@KholofeloFelo1 replied:

"Lerato Moloi a body language here? Why did people believe her mara? she literally doesn't even know what she is talking about "

@OhFlipItsVuyo commented:

"Lol. Do you remember the ambiance on Twitter two years ago? It was peak woke season. The years 2015-2020 were the peak woke years of this app. Slowly but surely, things have been getting normal since then. I am not surprised people believed Lerato Moloi just like that."

@Top_Kicker83 also said:

"My thoughts exactly, she reminds me of the Amber Heard case."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News