Toll Azz Mo had no kind words to say about media personality Thembisa Mdoda in his recent interview with Mac G and Sol Phenduka on the Podcast and Chill

Toll Azz Mo Mahlangu who made headlines after the assault charges laid against him by media personality Lerato Moloi was dropped

The comedian did not sugarcoat his opinion about Thembisa Mdoda, talking about her nasty paternity case with her former lover

Toll Azz Mo left jaws on the floor when he went after Thembisa Mdoda during the latest episode of the controversial show, Podcast and Chill.

Toll Azz Mo was slammed by peeps after he fired shots at Thembisa Mdoda. Image: @thembisamdoda and @tollassmo.

The media personality who has been hogging headlines a lot after he was vindicated in the abuse allegations levelled against him by media personality Lerato Moloi dropped some bombshells during the show.

ZAlebs reports that the comedian called Thembisa Mdoda a liar and asked how she landed a TV show about lying. He also mentioned Thembisa and Atandwa's controversial paternity matter. He said:

"The show that she does, Uyaxoka but she is the biggest liar. Why are they not interviewing her? Number one she lied about those kids. Those ain't Atandwa's kids. How do you try and play Black Panther dwag? How do you give Black Panther kids that are not yours?"

Twitter users shared mixed reactions to the viral clip. Some accused Toll Azz Mo of stooping so low by attacking Thembisa Mdoda and mentioning her children.

@Skinlike_pearls said:

"@tollassmo you are disgusting. Stop trivialising people's extremely personal situations that involve children. There is a reason Atandwa does not commercialise the situation, it’s because he understands the long term consequences it will have on the kids. Umdala khuzeka."

@Lebo_Mphela1 wrote:

"He’s just trying too hard to be funny and he is not. I find him arrogant also ."

@MboniMushiana commented:

"This loudmouth alleged abuser hasn't only been accused of abuse by Lerato, 3 other women have and many are relating their harassment stories at his hands."

