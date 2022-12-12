Jub Jub decided to throw shade at his baby mama Kelly Khumalo days after her controversial pregnancy reveal

The Bazokhuluma hitmaker had the rumour mill spinning when she confirmed that she is carrying her third baby

Taking to his Instagram page, the Uyajola 9/9 presenter posted a cryptic message about the number of pregnancies that will be revealed this month

The drama between Kelly Khumalo and her baby daddy Jub Jub is far from over. The stars have not been in each other's good books for the longest time.

Jub Jub seemingly took a swipe at Kelly Khumalo's pregnancy with a cryptic post.

Source: Instagram

Kelly Khumalo recently confirmed that she is expecting a third child after months of speculation from social media rumourmongers. The star shared stunning pictures showing off her bulging tummy.

ZAlebs reports that among those who commented on the Empini hitmaker's pregnancy is her baby daddy Jub Jub. For those who didn't know, Jub Jub and Kelly Khumalo share a son, Christian.

The Uyajola 9/9 presenter took to his Instagram page to post a cryptic post about pregnancy reveals this December. He said:

"I wonder how many pregnancies will come out this December."

The controversial star's followers quickly put two and two together and concluded that the message was directed at his former lover.

@isa160882 wrote:

"Unedrama wena... Shade much."

@letsatsi_sunshinem commented:

"We gonna see the results in September next year."

@fearllessfabulouss said:

" awu 3 different fathers, mara wena Obhafole."

@wandiestar added:

"None from me . Marking the register already."

@thakabanna03 noted:

"Why? Are you going to support them."

